Government rejects Imran Khan’s offer to negotiate





Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb (right) and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. AFP/APP

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday rejected Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khans’ offer of talks on Saturday, saying the government could not hold talks with those who “attacked the state”.

The ousted prime minister, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April last year, said he was ready to speak to ‘whoever is in power’ after his party’s top leaders started to jump ship after the May 9 riots.

Reacting to his offer, the Minister of Information said: Dialogue cannot take place with those who set fire to the country, create chaos and anarchy, fill the minds of the masses with hatred and harbor armed groups. .

She said Khan was not calling for negotiations, he was actually looking for an NRO.

Khan had said he was forming a committee that will talk to “whoever is in power” about two things.

“If it helps the country according to ‘them’, I will quit politics. Secondly, how does it benefit the country if elections are held in October,” Khan said of the committee’s goal.

Mocking the head of the PTI, Marriyum said the foreign agent who committed the Rs 60 billion theft must be brought to justice.

She ruled out talks with those who attacked sensitive installations and buildings that were symbols of national pride, including the headquarters (GHQ), those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and Ghazis, who attacked ambulances , hospitals and schools and have been implicated in vandalism.

The information minister said talks could not be held with those who poisoned the minds of young people. Negotiations could not take place with the leaders of criminals and terrorists, she added.

The PML-N leader said that as his party crumbled like a sandcastle, Imran pleaded for talks, recalling how “eligible” people were brought on planes to join the PTI.

Marriyum felt that parties which were not formed on any political ideology were disintegrated like the PTI.

Later in the day, the PTI announced the formation of a seven-member team to negotiate with the incumbent government over the direction of its president.

The negotiating team includes PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, PTI President Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh and former ministers Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar and Aun Abbasi.

