Adheenams hands ‘Sengol’ to Modi on eve of launch of new parliament building | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Adheenam priests on Saturday and received their blessing at his official residence in New Delhi a day before the inauguration of the new parliament building. Prime Minister Modi also received the Sengol scepter which will be installed near the seat of the Speaker of the new Parliament. The Adheenams also presented a special gift to the Prime Minister. A priest hands over Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence. (source) Addressing the priests, Modi said, I greet you all while bowing before you. I’m lucky you came to my house. It is the blessings of Lord Shiv through which I have the opportunity to have darshan from you Shiv bhakts. Made of silver and gold, the five-foot-long scepter was handed over by Lord Mountbatten to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, as a symbol of the transfer of power, according to the government. The Sengol, a symbol of governance in ancient Tamil kingdoms, was then kept for display in the Allahabad Museum. The scepter sparked another political controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament, with Congress questioning the government’s claim that it was used to symbolize the transfer of power at the time of India’s independence, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the criticism saying the opposition party did not like Indian culture. The Congress questioned the BJP’s version, saying that although the scepter was made in Madras and presented to Nehru in 1947, it had no connection with India’s freedom or independence movement. There is no documented evidence of [Louis] Mountbatten, Rajaji (C Rajagopachari) and Nehru describing this specter as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple false, tweeted senior Congressman Jairam Ramesh. Responding to the big old party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: Why does the Congress Party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a Saivite Mutt saint of Tamil Nadu to symbolize India’s freedom, but it was banished to a museum as a cane. The opening ceremony is already mired in controversy after 21 opposition parties decided to boycott the high-profile event, saying President Draupadi Murmu, being the head of state, should do the honors instead of Prime Minister Modi.

