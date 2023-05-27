The Telegraph published this video article, headlined ‘Boris Johnson denies other claims he broke lockdown rules’ – you can find their description below.

Boris Johnson denies new allegations that he broke lockdown rules, saying they are ‘utter nonsense’, saying items from his ministerial diary were ‘selected and handed over to the police’.

The former prime minister was confronted by Sky News over the allegations as he walked through Dulles International Airport in Washington after a brief tour of the United States.

When asked if he had broken the rules, he replied: “It’s all a bunch of nonsense from start to finish.

“I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary are being handpicked and handed over to the police, to the privileges committee without even anyone having the basic common sense to ask me what those entries were referring to.”

Mr Johnson was referred to the police by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday over events at Checkers and Downing Street following a review of his official journal as part of the official COVID inquiry.

Pressed whether the entries showed him ‘mingling with friends’, Mr Johnson insisted that ‘that is absolutely not what these diary entries show’.

