Ron DeSantis could be more dangerous than Donald Trump





Ron DeSantis has finally announced his candidacy for president. It’s already a crowded lot with Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, maybe Mike Pence and who knows who else. I fear a repeat of 2016 where so many candidates showed up; Trump won not because he was the overwhelming favorite, but because the others split the vote so much that he cringed.

As for DeSantis, he’s not just a mini-Trump but possibly even more dangerous. We know about Trump’s predilections and constant ramblings, but DeSantis, not so much. His crusade in Florida is, at best, Don Quixote loading the windmill. He plays in front of such a small audience that any hope of winning the general election is a pipe dream. Don’t Republicans realize they are heading for a disastrous election in 2024 if Trump or DeSantis is the nominee? No normal voter would even consider them. Then there is the alternative, President Joe Biden. I’m not a big fan but I’d rather endure another four years of Biden than the crazies.

Charles Wilt, Cary

Senator Laura Murphy of Des Plaines said Illinois deserves to be able to trust its elected officials who are not swayed by campaign contributions, and that government officials should serve the people and not their own financial interests. It was a state bill to prevent red-light camera companies from being able to make political contributions. Recently, Commonwealth Edison Co. officials were found guilty of paying to exert political influence. Why are public service unions allowed to make political contributions? Brandon Johnson was bought and paid for by the Chicago Teachers Union. After winning and before taking office, he had come out to show his support for the striking professors at Chicago State University. The political contributions of public service unions to elected officials and politicians who directly determine the compensation of public service employees results in our elected officials not acting in the best interest of our city, our state and not in the best interest of the population as a whole.

Tom Barr, Riverside

Some letter writers in the journal object to the requirement that Midwestern Native American history be taught in Illinois public schools. (Voice of the People, Ma 22.) Consider: Native Americans were the first people in all of North America. Native Americans of the Midwest are inextricably part of Native Americans of North America. Without the Native Americans of the Midwest, there would have been no statehood of Illinois. Without the Native Americans in North America, the European pioneers would not have survived. There would have been no United States of America. The Vikings tried to have it their way in Greenland and L’Anse aux Meadows, and did not survive.

What is inherently wrong is not teaching Illinois school children about the people without whom there would be no Illinois.

Jean SouriantCoyote, Chicago

Vladimir Putin hopes and prays that Donald Trump will be re-elected President of the United States. His reasoning is simple. Trump is a big fan of Putin, and Putin knows that if the war in Ukraine is not resolved by the time a second Trump presidency could begin, Trump would immediately end US support for Ukraine and significantly tilt the playing field. in favor of Russia. For this reason, and others, Russia will actively and aggressively intercede on Trump’s behalf with a campaign of disinformation and disinformation for Trump’s benefit.

In a new era of super-sophisticated and authentic deepfake video and audio productions, the malicious disinformation Russia can, and likely will, spread to benefit Trump is prodigious. In 2016, it is plausible to say that it was Russian interference in our electoral process that helped push Trump to the top. Putin burned us once; we must never let this happen again.

Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pennsylvania

I am an 88 year old cradle Catholic. I am an active member of a suburban parish. Illinois Attorney Kwame Raouls’ report is thorough, sad, tragic, devastating and a wake-up call.

The report details repeated grave abuse of children by Catholic priests and, even worse, a cover-up, and if there can be anything worse than that, defensive comments from current bishops in charge.

This is not good enough.

There needs to be a conversation about the changes needed in our church.

For the first 1000 years following Jesus’ earthly life, there was no requirement for celibacy in the Catholic Church. The celibacy of priests was established in 1139 by Pope Gregory for the Latin Catholic Church. Various Eastern Orthodox churches allow priests to marry. I suggest that the celibacy requirement be reconsidered.

Another conversation needs to take place regarding gender identity. The Katie Couric Gender Revolution documentary could be a starting point for a conversation in every parish. This conversation may be difficult for some, but it needs to happen. There are other issues like the ordination of women.

It is my hope and prayer that, out of the tragedy and sadness of the Attorney General’s report, this may be a motivation to examine how we follow Jesus.

Bill Ryan, LaGrange Park

