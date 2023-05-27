Connect with us

India gets new parliament building as Modi redoes capital’s center

NEW DELHI, INDIA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new parliamentary complex on Sunday, the centerpiece of a $2.4 billion project that aims to redo British colonial-era buildings in the center of the capital and give it a distinct Indian identity.

The inauguration and ongoing transformation of the heart of New Delhi based on Indian culture, traditions and symbols comes a year ahead of parliamentary elections in which Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will showcase its strong nationalist credentials Hindus, in addition to his performances in power. over the past decade to seek a third term.

The Modi government has also renovated some of Hinduism’s most revered pilgrimage centers since coming to power in 2014.

The new triangular-shaped parliamentary complex sits directly opposite the heritage building built by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker in 1927, two decades before India’s independence.

The old parliament will be turned into a museum, the government has announced.

FILE – India’s parliament building is reflected in a puddle after rain as a man sweeps up the water in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2018.

He said a new parliament building was badly needed as the existing structure “is under heavy strain” for a number of reasons including capacity, infrastructure, technology and security.

The new building, Modi said when he launched its construction in December 2020 during the pandemic, “would become a witness to the creation of a self-reliant India”, underscoring another favorite theme.

In addition to modern technology, the new parliament has a total of 1,272 seats in two chambers, almost 500 more than the old building, and at least three times more space.

It features four floors and rooms themed around the national symbols of the peacock, lotus and banyan tree, as well as murals, sculptures and artworks from across the country capturing 5,000 years of Indian civilization, said an architect directly involved in the project.

But Modi’s critics see the new parliament, designed by an architect from his home state of Gujarat, as an attempt to reinforce his brand of nationalism as part of a personal legacy.

Opposition parties announced a boycott of the inauguration. The president, the country’s top executive, should open the new parliament and not Modi, opposition members have said.

The president’s office declined to comment. An official in Modi’s office said the prime minister respects the country’s constitutional leader.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest motion seeking a court instruction to get the president to inaugurate the building in place of Modi.

The comprehensive renovation includes the new parliament building, the construction of several government buildings along the India Gate Lawns in the center of the city, and new residences for the vice president and prime minister.

The plan has drawn objections from conservationists and city planners who say it will erase the city’s character.

“The decision to build a new parliament building was abrupt and there was no transparency, probity and frugality in the whole process,” said AG Krishna Menon, architect and conservation consultant.

