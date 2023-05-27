Trump Supporters Get Ripped Off By Novelty ItemsTrump Bucks Listed As Legal Tender





Topline

Several companies have tricked supporters of former President Donald Trump into selling commemorative items that NBC News says could be used as legal tender, as some Trump supporters said they spent thousands of dollars on the items for the purpose. to support a future presidential election. campaign.

One person told NBC News they spent over $2,000.

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

Colorado companies Patriots Dynasty, Patriots Future and USA Patriots have announced Trump-branded merchandise, including $10,000 black Trump Bucks sold for $99.99 which they say could be redeemed as legal tender in most banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, though none responded to NBC News’ inquiries.

Items that include coins, checks and membership cards are sold alongside Trump Rebate Banking System manuals, which the companies say are official documents that enable the items to be used.

Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin told NBC News there were reports of customers entering the bank to exchange Trump Bucks for cash.

A Trump supporter claimed to have spent $2,200 on the items before warning others on Twitter about the scam, while an Alabama woman said to have spent $1,500 on Trump Bucks, before a Bank of America employee told her she had been scammed.

Advertisements for the commemorative items are featured on Telegram and YouTube, including a video that warns that Trump Bucks are not legal tender before suggesting that the membership cards are official cards issued by Donald Trump.

The ads coincide with reviews of the novelty items, including an AI-generated promotional video on TikTok that features a fake Trump discussing textbooks, and a review in Alternative Science that suggests former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, spoke with a representative from Trump’s office about the manual.

crucial quote

Now I realize that was stupid, the Alabama woman said, adding that she bought them because I believed President Trump, because he knew all about finance and was going help real trump patriots get rich.

Tangent

The memorials aren’t the first Trump-like items to be sold with the promise that they could be used as legal tender. A 2022 New York Times report uncovered a similar scheme involving silver coins with Trump’s face, which were advertised by fake accounts on Telegram and TikTok. Trump’s son Eric has threatened to sue the creators of the TrumpCoin cryptocurrency, which was launched in February 2016, according to the Independent. Eric later deleted a tweet calling for litigation, after TrumpCoin indicated he was not affiliated with Trump’s family or presidential campaign at all. TrumpCoinworth just over 2 centslater suggested it could be the official currency of Trump’s social media site, Truth Social.

Further reading

Trump Bucks promises wealth for MAGA loyalty. Some lose thousands. (NBC News)

