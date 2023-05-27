Donald Trump and Ted Cruz denounce attempts to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton





Trump has made it clear that he will politically target any Texas House Republican who lets impeachment proceed.

AUSTIN, Texas (THE TEXAS TRIBUNE) Former President Donald Trump made a late play Saturday to stop the Texas Houses’ push to remove Attorney General Ken Paxton, calling it ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE.

Less than half an hour before the House was set to consider impeachment of Paxtons, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to blast the effort.

Texas House Speaker RINO Dade Phelan, who is barely a Republican and failed the voter integrity test, wants to remove one of the hardest working and most effective attorneys general in the United States, Ken Paxton , who just won re-election with a large number of American patriots voting strongly for him, Trump said.

He went on to say that he would politically target any Texas House Republican who let the impeachment process move forward.

I will fight you if it is, Trump said.

Paxton has long been a Trump loyalist, and his endorsement of the former president helped him fend off three high-profile challengers last year. But after it was revealed earlier this week that the House was investigating Paxton, it became increasingly unclear whether the attorney general would win Trump’s support.

Trump is by far the most high-profile Republican to come to Paxtons defense. On Saturday morning, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, added his voice to the opposition, calling the impeachment effort a travesty. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke out against the impeachment effort on Friday.

Other top Texas Republicans have remained largely silent. Gov. Greg Abbott said nothing, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said only that he believed members of his Senate would fulfill their responsibilities if a trial were to take place there.

There is no love lost between Trump and Phelan. Trump is close to Patrick, the President of the Senate, and has previously attacked Phelan at Patrick’s request.

Although Phelan largely shrugged off the attacks, he raised questions after the 2022 election about whether Trump was the right person to lead the Republican Party going forward.

Paxton has aligned himself closely with Trump as attorney general. Paxton filed a lawsuit to overturn Trump’s 2020 re-election loss in four battleground states, and Paxton spoke at the rally ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol.

In the last election cycle, Paxton’s legal troubles drew three well-known primary opponents: then-Lands Commissioner George P. Bush, former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, and then-U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert of Tyler. Trump endorsed Paxton early in the primary, and while Bush forced a runoff, Paxton easily beat him in overtime.

Release Ken Paxton, Trump said on Saturday. Let them wait for the next elections!

Cruz voiced his support for the attorney general in a series of tweets on Saturday. He said the courts should settle Paxton’s alleged wrongdoing instead.

For the past nine years, Ken has been the nation’s strongest conservative AG. Without exception, wrote Cruz. No attorney general has fought Administrator Biden’s abuses more fiercely and more effectively than Paxton.

On the other hand, U.S. Senator John Cornyn, a Texas senator and former state attorney general, said he found what he saw at the investigative committee hearing of bedroom.

The fact that this has happened so far with Republicans controlling both the House and the Senate and a Republican Attorney General tells you that it’s serious enough that people are looking beyond party labels to try to see what we need to do to preserve the public’s trust and integrity in the institution, Cornyn told reporters Thursday. He has not commented since the House General Investigative Committee unanimously recommended Paxton’s impeachment.

Alex Nguyen contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.

