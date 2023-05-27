Politics
Epic Cannes of strong women and aging icons to decide Palme
The Ford co-star and Phoebe Waller-Bridge both traveled to Cannes for the screening of their film. AFP
Eric RANDOLPH
It’s been a year of Hollywood icons and groundbreaking female perspectives, but as an epic edition of the Cannes Film Festival draws to a close on Saturday, eyes turn to the jury to see who will win a close race for the Palme d ‘Gold .
There were several strong contenders among the 21 entrants in the Côte d’Azur festival’s main competition, but no clear leader.
Arguably, the two critical favorites both have the same wife, German actress Sandra Hueller.
In “The Zone of Interest” by British director Jonathan Glazer, she chills as the wife of a Nazi camp commander, proud to be known as “the queen of Auschwitz”.
The unique film never shows the horrors of the camp, leaving them implicated by background noise and small visual details, and garnered near-unanimous praise from critics.
Hueller also starred in “Anatomy of a Fall” – one of several women-focused films at this year’s festival and also critically acclaimed – about a woman accused of murdering her husband.
But the decision rests with a jury of nine film professionals led by last year’s winner Ruben Ostlund (“Triangle of Sadness”) and including Hollywood stars Paul Dano and Brie Larson.
– Aging icons –
Elsewhere, Cannes sometimes felt like a dream retirement home populated by aging male icons.
There were glitzy out-of-competition premieres for the new Indiana Jones film, with an 80-year-old Harrison Ford crying as he received an honorary Palme d’Or.
Martin Scorsese, also 80, created his highly anticipated Native American epic “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 79-year-old Robert De Niro.
European authors Marco Bellocchio, 83, Wim Wenders, 77, and Victor Erice, 82, have all created new films.
The eldest of them all, Ken Loach, 86, showed he still had a fighting spirit with the last entry in the competition on Friday, a moving tribute to working-class solidarity, “The Old Oak”.
Loach has had no less than 15 films in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, and a victory on Saturday would give him a record-breaking third Palme d’Or.
– ‘Accessible to women’ –
Meanwhile, it was noted that many of the most famous contestants made their names in the 1980s and 1990s, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Johnny Depp and Sean Penn.
“Over the past 10 years, we’ve done a really shitty job of creating a new generation of movie stars,” a Hollywood rep told Variety.
Michael Douglas, 78, who also received an honorary Palme, regaled the festival with memorabilia from the screening of the erotic thriller ‘Basic Instinct’ here in 1992.
“Watching those sex scenes on the biggest screen I’ve ever seen…we had a really quiet dinner afterwards,” he joked.
But it underscored just how much things have changed, with many movies this year featuring more of a woman’s point of view.
“The full gamut of human behavior should be accessible to women,” said Portman, whose new film “May December” is a campy but complex look at a loving mother with a buried sex offender past.
While Jude Law made headlines as tyrannical King Henry VIII in “Firebrand,” the film’s spotlight was really on Alicia Vikander as Catherine Parr, trying to escape the fate of the king’s previous wives.
Among many other examples was “Four Daughters” about a mother’s role in radicalizing her children.
And ‘How to Have Sex’, a nuanced look at assault and consent among drunken Britons abroad, won the Un Certain Regard section for newcomers on Friday.
