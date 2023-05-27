Achievements were possible because people elected a stable government: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who completed nine years in office, said on Saturday that achievements were possible because the people elected a stable government that delivered on key promises. Modi’s remarks came in response to many netizens hailing the government’s performance on social media as his nine-year term ended on Friday. “Since morning I have seen many tweets on #9YearsOfModiGovernment in which people highlight what they have appreciated from our government since 2014. It is always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives me a extra strength to work even harder for the people,” Modi said on Twitter. In response to a Twitter user’s praise for his government, Modi said, “We have come a long way in the past 9 years and we want to do even more in the times to come so that we can build a strong and thrives in Amrit. Kaal.” “Our achievements were possible because the people of India elected a stable government that was able to deliver on its key promises. This unprecedented support is a source of great strength,” Modi said in response to another tweet praising the performance of his government in the past nine years. The NDA government has made many efforts to transform lives and give impetus to India’s development journey, the Prime Minister said. Responding to a specific tweet praising government initiatives in the infrastructure sector, Modi said: “You have highlighted key infrastructure and ‘ease of living’ projects which have had a very significant impact at local.” “I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to fulfill the aspirations of 140 million Indians,” he said in another tweet. On Friday, the BJP highlighted the achievements of nine years of NDA government and said the country had witnessed “comprehensive development and inclusive growth” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nine years of Modi’s government have been devoted to “inclusive, progressive and sustainable” development, the party had said. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

