Ivanka Trump is distancing herself from her family “a little late” according to a legal expert





It may now be too late for Ivanka Trump to distance herself from her family’s troubles, despite recent efforts, a legal analyst said Saturday.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, has made consistent efforts to distance herself from her father’s political career since his term ended, choosing instead to focus on her business career. Alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, she testified before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and, most recently, was absent from her father’s announcement of his candidacy. in the 2024 re-election last November.

Ivanka Trump has also tried to distance herself from the legal troubles piling up against her family. She is currently named as a defendant in New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million fraud case against the Trump Organization, alongside her brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. ., and other company officers. The complaint alleges that the Trump Organization misrepresented the values ​​of certain properties in official records for financial gain.

Recently, the former president’s daughter decided to fire the services of attorneys representing her brothers and brought in her own legal team. The new lawyers on March 6 wrote to the judge handling the case, asking for a postponement of the trial and arguing that their client was not directly involved in the wrongdoing alleged by James.

Ivanka Trump is seen alongside her father, Donald Trump. A legal expert says Ivanka Trump’s efforts to distance herself from her family recently were too late. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“The complaint does not contain any allegation that Mrs. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed or certified any of her father’s financial statements,” the letter read. “The complaint affirmatively alleges that other people were responsible for these tasks.”

Speaking to Insider for an article published on Saturday, legal analyst and attorney Andrew Lieb said that while Ivanka Trump’s attempts to distance herself from her family make sense, they are also potentially too late and suggested that there could be quarrels within the family.

“It’s a bit late in the game for her to rebrand, although it makes a lot of sense from a legal standpoint,” Lieb said. “Having all of these people – with respect to Trump, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka – with the same lawyer, there could be conflict of interest issues. I think there’s probably something going on here where there there are fights because I find that the families all love each other until they are all responsible for $250 million.”

Lieb further suggested on Saturday that Ivanka Trump’s recent moves were prompted by the impact her father’s political career had on his various business dealings and personal life.

Newsweek has contacted Ivanka Trump’s attorneys via email for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ivanka-trump-distancing-herself-family-little-late-legal-expert-1803043 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos