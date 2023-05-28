Politics
China and Congo agree to regular checks on mining contracts
The presidents of China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have agreed to regularly review mining cooperation for the long-term interests of both countries, according to a joint statement released Friday.
The agreement between Presidents Xi Jinping and Felix Tshisekedi came after the Congolese leader arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday to push for a overhaul of mining contracts which he considered “poorly negotiated” under his predecessor Joseph Kabila.
Tshisekedi is also seeking to attract more Chinese investment to the resource-rich African country and to enlist Chinese help to fight the M23 rebels in the east of the country.
On Friday, Xi greeted his Congolese counterpart with a guard of honor and a 21-gun salute in Tiananmen Square, before talks at the Great Hall of the People.
Xi said China stands ready to strengthen its partnership with Kinshasa and increase investment in the central African country.
The two leaders also agreed to move bilateral relations towards a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership – the highest level of bilateral relations for China.
One of the mining deals the DRC is reassessing is the $6.2 billion Sino-Congolese joint venture. said Sicominesa minerals-for-infrastructure contract that the DRC signed with Chinese companies in 2008.
In exchange for cobalt and copper, Chinese companies have agreed to invest $3 billion in the mining project in the mineral-rich province of Katanga, as well as $3.2 billion in infrastructure in general.
But in February, the Congolese Inspectorate General of Finance released a report saying the country had not been adequately compensated for the copper and cobalt reserves it had contributed.
The report says Chinese companies have mined about $10 billion worth of minerals, but only built infrastructure worth an estimated $822 million.
The Chinese Embassy in the DRC and Sicomines strongly disputed the report, which the embassy said was “full of bias”.
Congolese officials have told Beijing that negotiations are underway and a new mining agreement for the project will hopefully be signed by the end of the year.
On Friday, Xi said China will continue to encourage Chinese companies to speed up the implementation of agreed infrastructure projects and strengthen cooperation with the DRC in the mining industry.
According to the joint statement, China will encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in the new development projects of the DRC’s energy battery value chain and support the upgrading of its industrial chain.
The presidents also agreed that issues arising from the cooperation could be “resolved through friendly consultation”.
The two countries would promote quality development of investment “in accordance with the principle of marketization and the spirit of the contract”.
China would also participate in the construction of the infrastructures but the projects would be formulated by the DRC.
But the DRC will need to improve the business environment and protect the rights of Chinese companies operating in the country.
Chinese companies have complained in the past of unfair treatment, especially in tax matters.
Chinese workers have also been victims of attacks and kidnappings in eastern DRC, Katanga and Lualaba, where Chinese companies have mining interests.
When the situation escalated last year, China’s Ministry of Public Security sent a team of experts to help find a solution to the security issues.
The Tshisekedi administration is fighting M23 rebels in eastern DRC, which Kinshasa says are backed by Rwanda – claims that Rwanda denies.
Xi said Friday that China supports efforts “to restore peace and security in eastern Congo”.
“China condemns the violence and human rights abuses committed by various armed groups…and supports the rebuilding of trust and peace,” Xi said.
Tshisekedi thanked China for its long-term support for Congo’s economic and social development.
“Congo is willing to work with China to deepen cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, resources, infrastructure, medical care and health,” he said.
The two presidents witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements including agreements on the exploitation of natural resources, the development of a digital economy, the exchange of information, green growth and television networks.
The DRC is strategically important to China’s transition to green energy – the country supplies more than 60% of Chinese cobalt, a key component in batteries for electric and electronic vehicles.
Bilateral trade with the DRC stood at $21.9 billion in 2022, an increase of 51.7% over the previous year, according to data from China customs.
From Beijing, Tshisekedi and his team will travel to Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.
This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP Facebook And Twitter pages. Copyright 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
