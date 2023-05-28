DeSantis blasts Trump saying he’s ‘running to the left’ and ‘is a different guy today’





Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis escalates his attack on President Donald Trump accusing the former president of ‘running to the left’, saying he’s a ‘different guy today’ than during his campaign previous in 2016 and 2020.

Speaking to conservative Tennessee radio host Matt Murphy, DeSantis criticized the Trump campaign, saying it showed more signs of leaning toward leftist ideology rather than sticking to conservative values.

“It seems like he’s running to the left, and I’ve always been someone who’s just been tethered to conservative principles,” DeSantis said in an interview with Matt Murphy.

“These will be interesting debates to have, but I can tell you that you don’t win nationally by going to the left,” he continued. “You win nationally by championing bold policy. We showed that in Florida. I never watered down anything I’ve done.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a policy roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, NH (Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo)

The Florida governor claimed his presidential rival “is a different guy today.”

“I don’t know what happened to Donald Trump,” DeSantis said. “He’s a different guy today than when he showed up in 2015 and 2016, and I think the direction he’s going with his campaign is the wrong direction.”

“At the end of the day,” DeSantis told Murphy, “he goes left on a lot of the exercise, he goes left on the culture, he even sided with Disney against me.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Adler Theater on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Trump’s visit follows those of potential challengers for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who held events in the state last week. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DeSantis and Trump traded barbs this week after DeSantis officially entered the 2024 Republican presidential primary, with the Florida governor amplifying his attacks on the former president.

On Thursday, May 25, DeSantis sharply criticized Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he had “destroyed the lives of millions” by handing over the country to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I think [Trump] did a good job for three years, but when he ceded the country to Fauci in March 2020, it destroyed the lives of millions,” DeSantis said. “And in Florida, we were one of the few to stand up, cut against the grain, take the incoming fire from the media, from the bureaucracy, from the left, even many Republicans, had businesses open, preserved . “

In turn, Trump stepped up his attacks on the governor, calling DeSantis’ presidential election announcement a “disaster.”

“Wow. The launch of DeSanctus TWITTER is a DISASTER!” Trump wrote on the Truth social media platform. “His whole campaign will be a disaster. BE CAREFUL!”

President Donald Trump greets Republican Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis as his wife, Casey DeSantis, looks on during their presentation at a campaign rally at the Hertz Arena October 31, 2018 in Estero, Florida. Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump, who launched his third straight White House campaign in November, has been the frontrunner in GOP presidential nomination polls for the past few months.

National polls released this week by Fox News and Quinnipiac University both indicated Trump was ahead of DeSantis by more than 30 percentage points and new national surveys from Marquette Law School also suggested the former president held a large lead. double digits on the Governor of Florida.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a staff writer on the breaking news team at Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.

