Inside Boris Johnson’s Covid battle





Boris Johnson tested positive for Covid in March 2020.



Photo: Aliyah





Boris Johnson was so ill with Covid he ‘couldn’t climb the stairs to the flat’ in Downing Street and was rushed to hospital in a wheelchair, his ex-director of communications has revealed. Exclusively on his podcast UnprecedentedGuto Harri revealed Mr Johnson had slowly become ‘more and more groggy’ before Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty urged him to get tested in March 2020. After testing positive, Mr Harri said, his wife Carrie – who was pregnant at the time – “had to move in immediately with their son Wilf”. “It got to the point where he literally couldn’t climb the stairs to the apartment at No 11. So he moved into what was until then a sort of office suite for the Chancellor at No 10. on the ground floor,” says Mr Harri. “And he was given his food and his papers and his stuff through that door and he basically communicated online with the staff and with the British people.” Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player Boris Johnson records a video for the public after testing positive for Covid.



Photo: Boris Johnson

Mr Harri also revealed that at the time the No10 tried – ‘understandably’ – to play Boris’ battle against Covid, but in reality ‘he was quite sick and deteriorating’. Mr Johnson’s former communications chief continued: ‘He continued to deteriorate until at the end he was put in a wheelchair and taken to an ambulance to be taken to hospital . And he said at that point he felt completely decrepit.” Mr Harri said Mr Johnson’s battle with Covid was a ‘critical moment’ inside No 10, adding ‘nobody really knew how it would play out’ or ‘how long he would be out’ . Learn more: Covid inquiry threatens legal action against Cabinet Office over ‘redacted WhatsApps and logs belonging to Boris’

The last thing Mr Johnson wanted, says Harri, was a ‘tracheostomy’, which is when an opening is created in the front of the neck so that a tube can be inserted into the trachea to help a patient to breathe. “I asked him if he thought he was actually going to die. And he said he didn’t. He never really thought that because of what he called a childlike faith in doctors. “But he could tell the hospital staff were worried, and he was very aware that they kept talking about his oxygen levels going down and down to levels where it was really, really dangerous.”



Picture: World

Mr Harri’s revelations come as the Covid inquiry threatens legal action against the Cabinet Office over the publication of unredacted WhatsApp messages and logs belonging to Mr Johnson. A row has erupted between the official inquiry and the Cabinet Office, centering on the redactions made to the documents that were handed over. It comes after Mr Johnson faced further questions over alleged breaches of lockdown rules revealed by his departmental diary. Mr Johnson described the claims as a ‘seam’. Amelia Womack blasts Boris Johnson for believing he was ‘above’ the law throughout the pandemic





