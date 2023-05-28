Politics
Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu gather their supporters before the Turkish elections | Election News
Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu rallied their supporters on the final day of campaigning before Sunday’s decisive run-off presidential election.
Both candidates are aiming to attract some 8 million voters who did not turn out to vote in the first round.
A first round of voting on May 14 showed Erdogan ahead of oppositions Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and the Erdogans AK party and its allies secured a parliamentary majority in the initial vote.
Erdogan paid tribute to his conservative predecessor by visiting the Adnan Menderes mausoleum in Istanbul on Saturday, to rally his conservative base.
Menderes was tried and hanged a year after the military staged a coup in 1960 to put Turkey back on a more secular path. Erdogan survived an attempted coup against his own Islamic-based government in 2016.
The era of coups and juntas is over, the 69-year-old said after laying a wreath at his mentor’s grave.
I ask you once again to go to the polls. Tomorrow is a special day for all of us.
Erdogan told supporters in January that he wanted to continue Menderess’ fight for religious rights and nationalist causes in the officially secular but predominantly Muslim republic of 85 million.
Erdogan beat Kilicdaroglu by nearly five percentage points in the first round of voting.
But Erdogan’s failure to clear the 50% threshold set the Turks up for the first run-off on Sunday and underscored his gradual decline in support. Erdogan, who has ruled the country for 20 years, is still considered the favourite. Recent opinion polls suggest a close race.
Al Jazeeras Resul Serdar, reporting from Ankara, said Erdogan’s message had not changed significantly since the first round of elections.
He promised to make the next century the century of Turkey. He told voters that he would go ahead with the mega project and strengthen the defense industry in the country. It promised a stronger and more assertive Turkey on the international stage, he said.
Kilicdaroglu, who leads an opposition coalition of conservatives, secular parties and nationalists, ended his campaign with a speech at the family support assurance meeting in the capital, Ankara.
Kilicdaroglu has focused on more immediate issues as he tries to come back from behind. In an attempt to win over nationalist voters, the opposition challenger has vowed to deport Syrian refugees.
To attract the nationalist vote, Kilicdaroglu focused on anti-refugee sentiments in the country and he promised to send millions of Syrian, Afghan and Pakistani refugees back to their country. For now, the opposition is trying to appeal to the nationalists, Al Jazeeras Serdar said.
On Friday, Kilicdaroglu used a late-night TV interview to accuse Erdogan’s government of unfairly blocking his mass text messages to voters.
They are afraid of us, says the 74-year-old former civil servant.
He repeated the same claim on Saturday.
I cannot text journalists to announce our campaign program. Telecom companies prevent me from texting journalists. I am in total blackout. We cannot even hold elections in Türkiye. That man [Erdogan] is a coward, he is a coward, he said.
Observers said Turks’ votes are free from interference on election days, but unfair as the odds are stacked against the opposition in advance.
The elections were competitive but still limited, the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observation missions, Michael Georg Link, said after the first round.
The criminalization of certain political forces has prevented full political pluralism and hampered the right of individuals to stand for election, Link said.
Erdogan’s consolidation of power included an almost complete monopolization of the media by the government and its business allies.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) estimated that Erdogan received 60 times more airtime on the public channel TRT Haber than Kilicdaroglu in April.
They took control of all institutions, Kilicdaroglu said in his TV interview.
Many issues have turned voters for or against Erdogan: while his first decade in office was marked by strong economic growth and warm relations with Western powers, his second began with a corruption scandal and quickly degenerated into political repression and years of economic turmoil that erased many of the early gains.
Another issue that took center stage in the run-up to the election was the state of the economy, growing concern over the fate of Turkey’s beleaguered lira and the stability of its banks.
Erdogan forced the central bank to follow through on his unconventional theory that lower interest rates lower inflation, but Turkey’s annual inflation rate hit 85% last year as the read went into a brief freefall.
Economists believe that the Erdogan government will have to reverse the trend and raise rates sharply or stop supporting the lira if it wants to avoid a full-fledged crisis after the vote.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/27/erdogan-kilicdaroglu-rally-supporters-before-turkish-election
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘The game is over’ for cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan Maryam Nawaz
- English edition of “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characters for a New Era: Questions and Answers” launched in Kuala Lumpur
- Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu gather their supporters before the Turkish elections | Election News
- Inside Boris Johnson’s Covid battle
- Three UK cinema chains cancel Kerala Story after complaints
- Japanese Koji Yakusho crowned best actor at Cannes
- Shaw: Time for Bison Football to Move Up – InForum
- Best Memorial Day Clothing Sellers 2023
- PTC: A quiet tech giant with a strong Israeli backbone
- DeSantis blasts Trump saying he’s ‘running to the left’ and ‘is a different guy today’
- More than half of the world’s largest lakes and reservoirs are losing water
- Revered and Reviled Former US Diplomat Henry Kissinger Turns 100