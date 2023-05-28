



PRESS CONFERENCE MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND THE CREATIVE ECONOMY/AGENCY FOR TOURISM AND THE CREATIVE ECONOMY Wamenparekraf: batik plays an important role as a tool of cultural diplomacy Jakarta, May 27, 2023 – Angela Tanoesoedibjo, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Deputy Director of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Wamenparekraf/Kabaparekraf), said that batik as intangible cultural heritage recognized by the UNESCO since 2009 plays an important role as a tool of cultural diplomacy. This was conveyed by Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela, during the opening of the Indonesian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (IWAPI) webinar, on The Role of Women Exploration in land use planning and a piece of batik that took place online on Friday. (26/5/2023). According to Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Angela, batik has a series of deep meanings for the life of Indonesians. Batik has become an everyday item of clothing, from the office to school to official events. Moreover, the batik patterns contain meaning and also record the history of Indonesia. Batik has various cultural influences from Arabic calligraphy to European flowers to Chinese phoenixes in its designs. Thanks to batik, more than 3,000 MSMEs depend on their livelihoods. This is proof that batik actually supports economic development. Above all, batik is the identity of the Indonesian nation. While batik is a very, very powerful tool of cultural diplomacy, said Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela. On several occasions, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has presented Indonesian batik to world leaders. Such as in the G20 2022 international event and ASEAN summit 2023. World leaders also wore batik which eventually became promotion and hot news in various international media. The development potential of the batik business is still wide open. In addition, the consumption of local products and brands has increased since the government’s National Proud Made in Indonesia (Gernas BBI) program which continues to be implemented every year to onboard MSMEs to go digital and also encourage love people for Indonesian products, said Deputy Minister of Parekraf Angela The development of a batik business is not just in terms of selling batik cloth, but can be created into different types of products. From clothes, jackets, bags, household accessories such as pillows, blankets, tablecloths, etc. It is definitely an added value for the batik industry. Not only that, the activity of batik itself is also an attraction and a tourist activity that can attract tourists. Take for example the Giriloyo Batik Tourism Village in Bantul, Yogyakarta, which has managed to attract nearly 4,000 international and domestic tourists every month. In the future, of course, we hope that these very creative IWAPI women can participate in the development of Indonesian batik, so that it will be more relevant for the younger generation and for the consumption of the global community. Because we realize that there are economic benefits here, from the development of batik activity. There are efforts to preserve Indonesian culture. But most important is alignment with women. Because the majority of batik artisans are women, Angela said. I Gusti Ayu Dewi Hendriyani Head of the communication office Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy / Tourism and Creative Economy Agency

