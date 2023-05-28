The importance of being Narendra Modi

In the world’s largest democracy, citizens and heads of state should not take justice into their own hands or take actions whose images broadcast to billions of homes abroad tarnish India’s image and run counter to the positivity that the Prime Minister creates during his visits around the world.

After a crushing defeat in the recent elections in the state of Karnataka, the warmth and good nature he displayed, the concentrated media attention and the praise and praise he received in Hiroshima, Papua- New Guinea and Australia would have been much-needed therapeutic rejuvenation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. American, Australian and Papua New Guinean leaders appeared to be vying to choose the right compliments for the Indian prime minister. US President Joe Biden, who came to Modi and hugged him warmly, highlighted his immense popularity among American Indians who wish to attend next month’s dinner in Washington in his honor and joked that given Modis’ popularity, Biden may have to ask for his autograph. . More seriously, he acknowledged the positive contribution of Modis: You have made a fundamental change in the climate. You have influence in the Indo-Pacific. In fact, he thought Modi was impacting everything, including the Quad, and demonstrating that democracies mattered.

PNG PM James Marape, who came to the airport to receive India’s Prime Minister, attempted to greet him in typical Indian tradition by touching his feet and calling him his Guru/the Vishwa Guru and leader of the Global South . He urged him to take their concerns and interest into account in international forums. Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit PNG, whose growing strategic importance was underscored by the fact that the United States signed a security agreement with them to counter the footprints of China which had signed a agreement with the Solomon Islands last year to establish its naval bases. .

Prime Minister Modi held separate meetings with his Fijian counterpart, Ligamama da Rebuka, who awarded Modi the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the highest civilian honour. During his visit to Port Moresby, PNG’s Governor-General awarded Modi the country’s highest civilian honour: Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL). Unlike China’s approach, in its 12-point action plan for Pacific Island Countries (PICs), Modi presented a very compelling partnership offer. We are ready to share our abilities and experiences without any hesitation. Whether it’s digital technology or space technology, whether it’s health or food safety, whether it’s climate change or environmental preservation, we’re on your side in all cases.

Inside Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, where PM Modi received a rock star-worthy reception reminiscent of Madison Square Garden in New York and the Howdy Mody event in Houston in the US, by 20,000 home strong Indian. As usual the audience got a roundup of what has been done by his government in India over the past nine years and how a new India is transforming and progressing and how the eyes of the whole world are now turned to India and how the world wants to know what India is thinking. His exceptional eloquence and the grandiose, inspiring and seductive vision he paints for India enthralls his audience. It creates extremely positive vibes, generates an optimistic, forward-looking outlook and an abundance of dynamic energy, all of which trigger the feeling that we can do it. He is the most effective brand ambassador of New India, which he is diligently trying to build and who will play an important role in addressing the global commons and be a powerful voice of the Global South.

According to him, mutual trust and respect are the foundation of India’s relationship with Australia which has evolved from the 3Cs (Commonwealth, cricket and curry) and 3Ds (democracy, diaspora and dosti, or friendship) to the 3Es: energy , economy and education. Prime Minister Modi drew the Albanian Prime Minister’s attention to attacks on Indian temples and students and the increased activity of pro-Khalistani elements.

While welcoming him to the overflowing and electrifying arena, Australian PM Albanese called Modi the Boss. It summed up his respect, his admiration and was a public acknowledgment of Modis’ unrivaled grip on the psyche of the Indian diaspora which gave him a similar enthusiastic reception in 2014 at Sydney’s Olympic Park. This time he told his enthusiastic audience, yes, we want to create the India you dream of. This time he could tell them what has already been created.

Although Japanese Prime Minister Kishida has attempted to reach out to emerging economies in the South by inviting India, Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam, the G7 remains essentially a group of Western economies led by the United States, Japan being the only non-Western member. Like the UNSC, it does not reflect today’s realities; although holding half of the world’s wealth, it represents 1/3 of the GDP and represents only 10% of the world’s population. The world’s second largest economy, China, and India’s fifth largest economy and the world’s most populous country are not its members. Predictably, the G7 issued a polarized statement on Ukraine criticizing Russia for its illegal, unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine and promising to support it for as long as it takes, but no offering no way out to end the crises.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Welcome Reception on his return, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who was an eyewitness to all the Prime Minister’s engagements during his trip to the three countries, said of disarmingly: In 45 years of my diplomatic life, I have never seen such scenes of ecstatic welcome for a leader. What could be greater proof of the enormous impact of the Modi phenomenon abroad than the fact that in Pakistan, where the government and people often accuse India of hundreds of wrongdoings, Hurricane Modi took it away. The media and young Pakistanis were gushing over what Modi had achieved and contrasting the level to which Pakistan had descended.

So what’s the secret behind the Modi magic? It’s all about leadership. People look up to a leader who emanates confidence, self-belief and leads from the front. A leader who offers a global vision of development and progress. A leader who inspires and energizes and who works tirelessly and introduces policies and programs that can improve the lives of millions of people. A leader who defends the nation against foreign aggression and who also leads the nation with imagination and inspiration in the face of a national calamity like the Covid-19 pandemic. A leader who is not afraid to try new and original ideas. A leader ready to experiment and ready to tackle the problems of all sectors and sections of society: ordinary people, farmers, commerce, industry, business, academia, defence, covering all children, women, the elderly. A leader who is not afraid of failure: who believes that it is better to have tried and failed than never to have tried at all. Above all, a leader who can feel the pulse of people and has the ability to connect and communicate with people from different backgrounds and different age groups, and help them live their dreams.

Narendra Modi is endowed with all these qualities; he is an exceptional leader. He is a 24×7 prime minister always on mission mode. If hundreds of policy decisions and projects he introduced are implemented in letter and spirit, he will become the most transformative and friendly Indian Prime Minister ever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a free interaction with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a ceremonial honor guard, at Admiralty House, Sydney on Wednesday.

In the field of international relations too, he takes original initiatives. Inviting all leaders of neighboring countries to his inauguration in 2014 was such a move, as was later treating all ASEAN leaders as main guests during the Republic Day parade in January 2018. And for the first time , a US President, Barack Obama was invited to be the main guest in the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2015. Seeking better relations with Pakistan and China, he also experimented with an original approach, but the results did not meet expectations. Passing through Lahore on his return from Kabul to wish the Pakistani Prime Minister at the time Nawaz Sharif on December 25, 2015 and receiving the Chinese President on the Sabarmati front in Ahmedabad (September 2014) and holding informal summits in Wuhan (April 2018) and Mamallapuram (October 2019) were laudable and well-intentioned initiatives but the response from these two neighbors turned out to be largely negative.

Although he did not visit many countries before becoming Prime Minister, he has become India’s most traveled Prime Minister who appears extremely confident and at ease in summits with his counterparts and world leaders at forums international. He has elevated personal chemistry to an art form, with the result that although his counterparts may change and be individuals of totally different personalities, he is able to create the same warm chemistry with each of them. Take the case of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan. He enjoyed personal chemistry with Obama, Donald Trump and now Joe Biden. He has been great friends with David Cameron, Boris Johnson and now Rishi Sunak from the UK. He was great friends with Tony Abbott and now Albanese in Australia. Shinzo Abe was very close to Modi and current Japanese Prime Minister Kishida is also enjoying the warm vibes. Can all this happen just because of Jadu Ki Jhappi? His Modi Magic in action.

There is so much talk these days about democracy versus authoritarian rule and Prime Minister Modi and President Biden have talked about the importance and performance of democracies. In the world’s largest democracy, citizens and heads of state should not take justice into their own hands or take actions whose images broadcast to billions of homes abroad tarnish India’s image and run counter to the positivity that the Prime Minister creates during his visits around the world. It takes a lot of time and hard work to generate goodwill and a positive image internationally. Overzealous people should not damage it.

Surendra Kumar is a former Indian Ambassador.