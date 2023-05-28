Impeachment of Paxton the way of Trump (Thumbs)





Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, greets President Donald Trump at Austin Bergstrom International Airport in November, with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick at right.

Thumbs down: How confident the two pals, President Donald Trump and Attorney General Ken Paxton, looked with their hands clasped in a handshake as they walked down the airport tarmac Austin-Bergstrom. It was November 20, 2019, weeks before Trump was impeached for the first time. The president, of course, managed to stay in office because the majority of Republicans in the Senate stuck with him. Three and a half years later, it’s Paxton who faces an arraignment in Texas House and he dives deep into Trump’s playbook: Deny, Deflect, Discredit! And, of course, calling on his supporters to descend on the Texas Capitol on Saturday, peacefully, of course. Paxton lives up to his ears in the criminal allegations; it doesn’t need a January 6-style insurrection. An immaculate intercession should do the trick. His other painstaking efforts to cling to power have failed, including accusing House Speaker Dade Phelan of presiding over the dais while drunk. Those Tories on the Inquiry Committee who unanimously voted articles of impeachment against Paxton? They are in cahoots with Democrats, Paxton said. What about the detailed accusations that he used the AG’s office to protect a donor who renovated Paxton’s house and hired his mistress? All lies! Here’s the thing: Paxton is not Trump. He has the playbook but not the skills.

Thumbs Down: We have no words for some of Paxton’s shenanigans. And that’s OK because who needs words when there are poetic circumstances. In the heat of the Paxton dumpster fire controversy this week, an actual dumpster fire broke out in a dumpster outside Paxton’s office. A fire truck pulled over to put it out, and Quorum Report editor Scott Braddock shared a video of it all in a tweet that quickly went viral. Iconic, he writes. Fate has a wicked sense of humor. Later, security footage revealed the fire was caused by a woman who carelessly threw a cigarette into the dumpster. And, no, that wasn’t Paxton trying to destroy evidence.

Thumbs up: what has three legs and 11 feet? An alligator walking down the middle of the street last Sunday in Missouri City. It took Bayou City Gator Savers’ Timothy DeRamus an hour to submit the 11-foot beast and another three hours of waiting for a tow truck to help him lift it into his van. On Tuesday night, a nearly 11-foot alligator blocked traffic on the northeast side of Houston. Once again DeRamus saved the little guy. He has caught more than 2,000 alligators since 2014, when he was trained by the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife. If alligator mating season didn’t keep DeRamus so busy on the bayous, his services could come in handy in Austin, vying for the little guy in the GA office. It was slippery, especially for the bailiff trying to serve court documents on him.

Thumbs down: Whataburger has reached an agreement with the Department of Labor to pay lost wages to an employee who was fired after leaving work to pump breast milk. He had been denied the time and space to do so on the premises of a Lubbock Whataburger. A no-apology statement from the Texas channel summed up what it should have provided: We firmly believe that nursing mothers have the right to reasonable downtime and a private place, other than a bathroom, to express their breast milk. I didn’t know that was a right? Well, now you do. Whether it’s office buildings or factories, hospitals or fast food joints, it’s time for activists to unite.

Thumbs up: Sometimes you want to go where everyone knows your name. Nearly 1,500 Kyles gathered in Kyle, Texas on Sunday to try to break the world record for the most people with the same name in one place. They did not break the record set in 2017 by 2,325 people named Ivan in Kupreski Kosci, a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Kyle organizers were always proud to have attracted visitors from 49 states as well as Ontario, Calgary, Vancouver and Saskatchewan. At least thirty-five Kyles were girls. At one stand, visitors could drill plasterboard. (For those over 40, it has to do with an internet meme.) The city, which also bills itself as the pie capital of Texas, will try again to break the annual record next year finer than Kyle Fair frog hair on Kyle Lake.

