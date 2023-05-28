Stephen Harper thinks foreign interference is much worse than we think

Open this photo in the gallery: President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan attend a welcoming ceremony for the President of the Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 26.THOMAS PETER/Associated Press

China’s political interference in Canada is pervasive and likely goes well beyond what has already been revealed, warns former prime minister Stephen Harper, calling for an end to what he calls naïve globalism .

Chinese government sought to influence elections in Canada, funnel money to curry political favor and research the vulnerabilities of politicians who have family living in China, according to secret intelligence documents reported by The Globe and Mail in recent months.

But Mr. Harper said there are reasons to think the extent of Beijing’s encroachment on Canadian political life is more serious than is already known.

I suspect it’s a lot worse than we think, he said Thursday, offering rare public remarks to an audience at the Fairmont Vancouver Hotel at an event hosted by the Fraser Institute. The Globe obtained an audio recording of his comments, which included a sweeping condemnation of Beijing and its conduct and a warning about what China is seeking to achieve.

Let me tell you, the Chinese government has never had any restrictions on its behavior in terms of interfering in the Canadian political system, Mr. Harper said. They do it all the time, in all sorts of different ways.

Mr. Harper did not shed light on Beijing’s efforts in Canada, or what he might have learned during his tenure as prime minister. He did not comment directly on the approach taken by his successor, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who entered office determined to pursue a new golden era with China, although his government has more recently denounced Beijing’s coercive behavior. and disregard for international standards.

Mr. Harper was more blunt in his assessment, calling China’s authoritarian leader a danger to democracies.

Xi Jinping is a serious longer-term threat than [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, he said. Under Mr. Xi, Beijing wants to create a new world order, a star-shaped global economy where all authority is ultimately centered in Beijing, he said.

If China reached Western standards of lifestyle and production, he said, its size means it would be three times as powerful as the United States at the end of the Cold War.

Mr. Xi’s vision for his country is therefore not a vain ambition.

Investigate or not, foreign interference in Canada’s elections is part of a new Cold War we can’t hide from

Early in his tenure as prime minister, Mr. Harper condemned China’s sellout to the almighty dollar, then skipped the opening ceremonies of the Beijing Summer Olympics. He later opted for a more dovish stance, making an official visit to Beijing in 2014. Since leaving office, he has visited Taiwan and China. They love me when I go there now, he says of China.

Even so, he said, proper recognition of Chinese power and Beijing’s aspirations should lead to a broader re-examination of how Western democracies approach international affairs and foreign trade. In Mr. Harper’s lexicon, this should be an incentive to retreat from naïve globalism. He recalled how, as prime minister, he had come under pressure from the business sector to silence his criticisms of China’s human rights record.

But the deal allowing China to enter the World Trade Organization was the worst trade deal in human history, he said. It essentially allowed the Chinese unfettered access to our markets, without any reciprocal guarantee of access to China’s huge consumer population.

Western leaders, he said, should approach trade with China the same way they approached trade themselves.

I don’t think we should allow an import into this country, or an investment, unless it’s specifically approved and unless we’re sure we’re getting something in return, he said.

And we must unite. Western countries must act together.

Mr. Harper criticized Canada’s current approach to global affairs and economic management.

Canadian foreign policy has been too soft, he argued, built around an idea of ​​moving forward to get along. Just being friends with everyone at all costs is kind of the goal. It would be better, he said, to see more thought in the Canadian approach, one propelled by the country’s values ​​and interests, which include both security and economic priorities.

This economy, he added, has become deeply unbalanced, insufficiently productive and too focused on demand-side politics. You can’t solve the stagflation problem by manipulating interest rates or deficits, he said. You need serious supply-side reforms to revive growth and encourage entrepreneurship. His proposed solutions echo those of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, saying it’s time to remove bureaucratic barriers to construction, housing, infrastructure and resource projects.

The kind of supply-side reforms you’re focusing on are things that are going to attack in this country both the bureaucracy and the businesses, the oligopolies and the monopolies that hold back growth, he said.

Since leaving office, Mr. Harper has started a private consultancy, has worked for Dentons, the international law firm, and has held advisory and supervisory positions with companies in the private equity sectors. risk and real estate. He also created an activist investment fund alongside Courtney Mather, a protégé of financier Carl Icahn, Bloomberg News reported in 2021.

Although little has since been said publicly about the fund, Mr. Harper said on Thursday that it was located in Florida. Florida is booming, he said, citing low taxes, weak regulation, high police spending and falling crime rates.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially launched his campaign this week to become the Republican presidential nominee, although Mr Harper has said he expects the next US election to be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, two candidates neither party nor the electorate want with Mr. Biden winning yet again.

He nevertheless offered a note of optimism at a time of deep political divisions and war. Look at history, he suggested: In 1979, inflation rates were near double digits, unemployment was much higher, and the US-led West was losing every conflict in the world. The Soviet empire was growing everywhere. It seemed absolutely hopeless.

A decade later, with a new generation of leaders in power, the world was in the process of being remade.

By 1989 the Berlin Wall had come down, the Soviet empire was crumbling, Mr. Harper said. And we were back to some of the best years of growth we had in the post-war period.