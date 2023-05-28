Jokowi is considered difficult to get out of PDIP values





Jakarta: BRIN Policy Researcher Mouliza Donna Sweinstani believes that the closeness between President Joko Widodo and the party’s presidential candidate Gerindra Prabowo Subianto cannot be seen from one side alone. As a president who is also a PDI Perjuangan cadre, Jokowi cannot simply walk away from the party’s very strong cadre values ​​and formation. “If we look at the political map, the origins of Jokowi were actually of the same blood as Ganjar Pranowo and as far as I know the PDIP is a very rooted party and has good cadres. Usually they have a habit and all form one stream. That means their internalization of values ​​is strong,” Donna said when contacted on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Donna explained that Jokowi would definitely accept his party’s instructions, so it is unlikely that the maneuvers carried out by the former mayor of Solo will not be known to his party and its president. What do you think of this article? Thrilled





Sad



"There must be instructions from the party and his position is a cadre as well as the president, so in his identity as a party cadre, it's difficult when he has his own path. It's different if he wants to get out of that identity," he said. As a person, he continued, Jokowi certainly has his own preferences for the next presidential candidate, but he cannot show that support in a direct way to the public and the party that backed him. Apart from this, it is difficult to combine the two main parties, namely the PDI Perjuangan and the Parti Gerindra, because both parties have a fixed attitude towards the personalities they carry as candidates for the presidential. "Certainly he has strong values ​​in PDIP. It's hard to put together because of Gerindra's attitude. They are two big parties so it is a bit difficult and indeed they appoint people randomly. And, I think Jokowi supporters who are not PDIP sympathizers can go to Prabowo," he said. Meanwhile, PDI Perjuangan politician Masinton Pasaribu pointed out that Jokowi and Ganjar have the same blood, namely the PDIP. The cadres were tested at various political moments to be loyal and perpendicular to the party decisions which were decided by the General President of the PDI-P, Megawati Soekarnoputri. "The decision of the party is the political direction and direction of the party's struggle for all cadres who have to fight for the continuity of Indonesia's development," he said.

