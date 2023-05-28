Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Donald Trump and other Republican figures during a tour of the United States





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Donald Trump during a tour of the United States. The couple dined at one of the former US president’s golf clubs, with Ukraine dominating the talk. The two met several times when in power, mainly at summits around the world. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said the couple spoke about the significance of Ukraine’s victory over Russia as the devastating conflict continues. “MP for Rt Hon Boris Johnson met with President Donald J Trump to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of a Ukrainian victory,” a spokesperson said. In the US, Johnson has met with other Republican figures including former President George W Bush, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Since leaving 10 Downing Street last year, Mr Johnson has remained a strong advocate for Ukraine’s defense – having visited Kyiv on several occasions. Mr Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, recently said he could end the dispute in just 24 hours. However, he did not say who he would prefer to win the war when asked on CNN earlier this month. “I don’t think in terms of winning and losing, I think in terms of settling so that we stop killing all these people and destroying this country,” he said. “I want everyone to stop dying. They are dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. The former president, who has sometimes praised his relationship with Putin, said the Russian leader made “a huge mistake” by invading Ukraine in February 2022. “He’s a smart guy…they want you to say he’s a stupid person, okay, he’s not a stupid person, he’s very smart and cunning and Putin made a big mistake at my opinion,” he said. “His mistake was to come in. He would never have come in if I was president, we were talking about that too.” Meanwhile, Mr Johnson is still under fire at home for alleged lockdown breaches while Prime Minister. As he left Dulles International Airport in Washington, Mr Johnson called the latest allegations a ‘load of nonsense’. “It’s all a bunch of nonsense from start to finish,” he told Sky News. “I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary are handpicked and handed over to the police, to the privileges committee without anyone even having the good sense to ask me what those entries were referring to.”

