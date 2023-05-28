



Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence. Turkey heads to the polls on Sunday in one of the world’s most important elections this year, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoan well placed to extend his grip on power. He faces Kemal Kldarolu, the leader of an opposition coalition, who underperformed opinion poll projections in the first round on May 14. Erdoan, who since 2003 has served as prime minister and then head of state, has the clear advantage in what has been a highly polarizing competition, set against the backdrop of the devastation wrought by the massive earthquake suffered by Turkey in February. Erdo’s advantages as a starter got him ahead in the first round and the same advantages will help him reach the finish line, said Soner aaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute. for Near East Policy. The main theme of the close race was the country’s economic difficulties due to Erdo’s unorthodox policies which led to high inflation and a plummeting currency. Erdoan’s critics also say he has undermined his country’s democracy and describe the Sunday vote as a step towards more authoritarian rule. The president won the first-round vote with 49.5% and 27 million votes, 2.5 million more than his rival. The coalition led by his AK party also gained control of the Turkish parliament. In the aftermath of the first round, in which Kldarolu won 45%, the opposition leader turned to a more nationalist politics, striking a deal with far-right politician Victory Party Chairman mit zda and promising to expel millions of Syrian and Afghan refugees from Turkey. But Kldarolu proved unable to win the support of leading nationalist candidate Sinan Oan, who came third with 5% of the vote and backed Erdoan instead. Despite the opposition’s nationalist leanings, Selahattin Demirta, an imprisoned Kurdish politician, called on voters to support Kldarolu in the run-off. If there is no change from the ballot box, it will be a disaster for the economy and democracy. There is no longer a third round in this case. Let’s make Mr Kldarolu president, let Trkiye breathe, he said in a tweet. Some analysts said the first-round results reflected the enduring appeal of Erdo’s populist and Islamist policies, especially for rural parts of Turkey, which have remained far more loyal to the AK party than the largest cities in the world. countries, which have increasingly turned against the long term. president. Turkish opposition coalition leader Kemal Kldarolu underperformed opinion poll projections in the first round of the May 14 election | Can Erok/AFP via Getty Images Critics fear that under Erdo’s rule, Turkey’s ties to the West will weaken further and the independence of the country’s media, judiciary and other institutions will be pushed into further decline. brand. aaptay of the Washington Institute said Erdoan was helped by his complete control of the flow of information in Turkey. Much of the media is controlled by business groups close to the president and some 80% of Turks only read news in their own language. He can organize reality for them, aaptay said. He can present part of the opposition as being supported by terrorists, and I think that’s where part of the electorate got stuck, they never understood who was going to lead Turkey better .

