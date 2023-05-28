Another PTI minister, Ali Zaidi, resigns as Imran Khan’s party is on the verge of collapse





May 27, 2023

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 27 (ANI): Joining the list of other leaders, Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Sindh, Ali Zaidi, announced on Saturday that he is quitting politics and resigning from his post in the party, reported Geo News. Zaidi announced his resignation from all PTI messages and said in a video message that he had joined the Pakistan Policy and had already condemned the May 9 incidents. After long deliberations, the former federal minister made the “difficult decision” to leave politics. “I am quitting politics. I am resigning from my position as chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh, central committee member and MP,” Zaidi said, according to Geo News. However, Zaidi said he would continue to “work for Pakistan and attract investment from abroad”. as he did before entering politics. Following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9, Zaidi, other high-level party leaders and thousands of workers were apprehended General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), called it a “black day” and threatened to bring to justice all those responsible for attacks on military sites, Geo News reported. .

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday this week saying he had decided “to take a political break”. “In my previous statement where I unequivocally condemned the incidents of May 9, I decided to take a political break, therefore, I resigned from the party position and part ways with Imran Khan,” tweeted Fawad Chaudhry.Additionally, Asad Umar, the Secretary General of PTI, also announced his resignation from all party posts after being released from prison, Geo News Shireen Mazari, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf reported. (PTI), also recently announced her decision to quit PTI and politics. She announced, “As of today, I am no longer part of PTI or any political party.” Shireen Mazari expressed his commitment to his children and mother and stressed that they are his top priority at this time, ARY News reported. Shireen Mazari has been arrested multiple times since the incidents on May 9. After the court ordered his release, she was taken in a Vigo without a license plate, Dawn reported. Mazari was brought to court by police in a case related to the incitement of party supporters in Kharian on May 9. (ANI)

