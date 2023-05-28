Donald Trump could have a new legal nightmare





What happened to the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago?

Investigators are trying to determine if former President Donald Trump refused to follow a subpoena to turn over secret documents to the National Archives.

Trump wants authorities to believe the classified information he had was accidentally mixed with personal memories.

But new evidence has emerged that shows Trump may have intentionally defied the order to hand over the documents. He was told what he was doing was wrong, but he did it anyway.

Is it the smoking gun against Donald Trump?

Did Trump try to hide the classified documents before the FBI came to search his residence? The Washington Post reported on May 26 that Trump employees moved boxes of secret papers to conceal them from researchers, according to unnamed sources. They may also have held a dress rehearsal to hide the material before the subpoena was even issued, the Post said.

Intent to obstruct the investigation

If true, it would show that Trump intended to keep authorities in the dark about the documents and that he knew their storage violated the practices and guidelines established by the National Archives to prevent classified documents not be kept outside the agency.

Investigators are investigating whether Trump had criminal intent to defy the subpoena to return the documents and whether he knew what he was doing was against the law. This new revelation could show that Trump deliberately obstructed justice during the investigation.

Remember – Trump is allowed to defend himself

The FBI searched Trump’s home in August last year and found over a hundred classified documents. A previous subpoena had forced him to give up the treasure of papers.

Trump’s line of defense is twofold. The first aspect of his version of the story is that since the documents were in his possession while he was president, he was the ultimate arbiter of what is classified and what is not. The documents were therefore automatically declassified since he had them in the first place. Second, he attempted to characterize his retention of the papers as accidental with no criminal intent to mislead investigators. Therefore, Trump believes he is innocent of any charges of wrongdoing.

It’s just a cleaning

Moving boxes of documents is not a crime, he said, and asking staff to rearrange the boxes could be seen as just a way to tidy up your home without criminal intent.

The New York Times also reported that a Trump aide moved a box of documents before federal authorities came to Mar-a-Lago in June last year. The staff member apparently did not know what the boxes contained.

Trump always has a plausible defense. Mobile material may show there was a different timeline than Donald Trump originally claimed and that it was an obstructive effort, but there is still a reasonable doubt that Trump was trying to criminally deceive. And it will also show that a commander-in-chief can determine what is classified and what is not.

Again, Trump’s actions do not show complete criminal intent in this situation. The workers were simply cleaning the residence, his lawyers would say. A potential criminal juror may shrug his shoulders at this revelation. Legacy media like to report that Trump is still surrounded by a criminal net, and they often fail to articulate Trump’s plausible defense in his intent to defy the subpoena and obstruct investigators.

Also, if he is ultimately found guilty of, say, violating the Presidential Records Act 1978, it is unclear whether the charges will be misdemeanors or felonies.

Either way, Donald Trump will claim this is another witch hunt and hoax the Department of Justice is throwing at him.

The outcome will not affect the broad base of support that Trump still enjoys and the American people may not care that Donald Trump had classified documents in his possession in the first place.

