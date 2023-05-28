Inauguration of new parliament building LIVE: Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sit for pooja





India’s new Parliament Building is set to be inaugurated on Sunday, May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Ahead of the inauguration, the Adheenams of Tamil Nadu handed over the historic Sengol scepter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the inauguration, opposition parties raised objections claiming that the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, and not the Prime Minister should inaugurate the new parliament building. No less than 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have called for a boycott. The government also received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Janata Dal’s HD Deve Gowda (secular) and other non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties which will attend the inauguration ceremony. . Find all the LIVE updates on the inauguration of the new Parliament here. Prime Minister Modi bows in respect to the “Sengol” Prime Minister Modi bows in respect to the ‘Sengol’ during the ceremony marking the start of the inauguration of the new parliament building. Yesterday Prime Minister Modi said that ‘Sengol’ was a symbol of the transfer of power from the British in 1947. The ‘Sengol’ is significant not only because it was a sacred symbol of the transfer of power in 1947, but also because it linked the glorious traditions of pre-colonial India with the future of independent India, the Prime Minister said. New Parliament Building: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla sit for havan Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla begin puja for the inauguration of the new parliament building The puja ceremony will continue for about an hour. After the puja, the Prime Minister will receive the “Sengol” and install it in the new Parliament. New Parliament Building: Prime Minister Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have reached the new premises of Parliament. They both paid a floral tribute to the status of Mahatma Gandhi. Watch| PM Modi arrives at new parliament building for inauguration Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the new parliament building for the inauguration ceremony. The ceremony will begin with puja and havan shortly. New Parliament Building: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive shortly for the inauguration ceremony Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building today. PM Modi is expected to arrive here shortly. The ceremony will begin with a puja which will continue for approximately one hour. After the puja, the Prime Minister will receive the “Sengol” and install it in the new Parliament. New Parliament building opens: Cops arrest protesting Khap leaders Several Khap demonstrators, mobilized in different parts of northern India, protesting against the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were arrested by cops at the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border), some were also arrested in Ambala. These protesters intend to stage their protest outside the new parliament building as they claim the government has ignored their request. Bhushan is facing accusations of sexual harassment from some of the top female wrestlers. They are demanding his resignation and have been demonstrating for more than a month at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. New Parliament Building: Prime Minister Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker to Lead Historic Ceremony Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building today. Prime Minister Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead the inauguration ceremony of the new Sansad (Parliament) in Delhi. The inauguration ceremony will begin around 12 noon. Show full picture The new parliament building will be inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI) Download the app to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!



