Chinese aircraft carrier crosses Taiwan Strait





Taipei (AFP) Three Chinese ships, including the aircraft carrier Shandong, crossed the Taiwan Strait on Saturday in what an expert said was an “unusual” display of Beijing’s military might during a prolonged period of tension.

China claims democratic and self-governing Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to take it one day – by force if necessary. Since the election in 2016 of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who refuses that the island be part of China, Beijing has multiplied air and sea incursions around the island. The presence of Chinese warships is constantly monitored and announced almost daily by Taipei, but an aircraft carrier crossing the 180-kilometer-wide (112-mile) Taiwan Strait has not been seen since March 2022. “A (People’s Liberation Army Navy) flotilla of 3 ships, led by the aircraft carrier Shangdong, passed through the Taiwan Strait around noon today,” Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement. a statement, referring to the Chinese navy. The flotilla traveled “west of the median line, heading north”, he added, referring to the unofficial border in the middle of the strait that separates the island from mainland Asia. . Beijing’s latest show of force on Saturday comes more than a month after China launched air and naval drills around the island. During the April war games, Beijing simulated targeted strikes on Taiwan and the encirclement of the island, including “closing” it, and state media reported that dozens of planes had practiced a “air blockade”. Shandong also participated in these exercises, with J15 fighter jets deployed from it – although the ship is not in the strait, but southeast of Taiwan. The war games were a response to Tsai’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in early April, a meeting Beijing had warned would provoke strong countermeasures. Taiwan’s armed forces said on Saturday it had deployed air patrol aircraft, navy ships and land-based missile systems in response to the shipping. “We are closely monitoring their movements and will respond accordingly,” the Department of Defense said on Twitter. In recent days, the island has seen an increased presence of Chinese ships and warplane incursions. The ministry said 33 warplanes and 10 ships were detected within 24 hours as of 6 a.m. Saturday. The day before, 11 ships were near Taiwanese waters. – ‘General diagram’ – Steve Tsang, director of the London-based SOAS China Institute, said sailing the Shandong aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait was “very unusual”. “But the Chinese have been trying to show off their military might around Taiwan over the last six months to a year, so in that context it’s part of a general pattern,” he told AFP. Tsang said it also showed a “lack of understanding” of modern military warfare. “In the modern age of powerful anti-ship missiles, why would you send a very large ship into a relatively narrow strip of water with limited maneuverability?” he said, adding that the switch to sailing was “a message”. China has not issued a statement on the passage through the strait. The last time officials confirmed that Shandong had crossed the Taiwan Strait was in March 2022, just before China’s Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had a phone call. Prior to that, the carrier had transited in December 2020, a day after a US warship passed through. Shandong also jumped in December 2019, weeks before Taiwanese voters headed to the polls. AFP 2023

