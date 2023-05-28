Be careful! Scammers targeting Trump supporters with worthless Trump Bucks | world news





In the murky depths of the internet, where die-hard Donald Trump supporters congregate, a new scam has emerged, cashing in on their disappointment with the last presidential election. Internet scammers are selling ‘Trump Bucks’, adorned with images of the former president, and promoting them online as a golden opportunity to propel Trump’s 2024 bid while promising hefty profits for ‘true patriots’ who support him. However, these Trump Bucks turned out to be nothing more than worthless pieces of paper, leaving unsuspecting buyers feeling cheated.

STERLING, VIRGINIA – MAY 26: Former United States President Donald Trump watches from a box on the 18th green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational – DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 26, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. Rob Carr/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rob Carr/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

One victim, John Amann, shared his experience with NBC News. He revealed he had spent $2,200 on Trump Bucks and other related items over the past year, only to find they had no value when he tried to cash them at his local bank. Amann took to Twitter to warn other Trump supporters against falling for the scam, expressing doubts whether Trump himself was aware of it.

The Federal Trade Commission has acknowledged receiving a fraud complaint about Patriots Dynasty, one of the companies involved in the scam. However, specific information about the complaint or who filed it was not disclosed.

The scam works by selling pro-Trump merchandise such as coins, checks and cards, marketing them as novelty items. While the fine print on websites selling these items indicate they are memorabilia, social media and promotional videos use tactics to fool an audience convinced of a grand conspiracy surrounding Trump’s impeachment. The scammers behind Patriots Dynasty, Patriots Future and USA Patriots suggest that buyers will be rewarded when Trump introduces a new monetary system, turning these products into legal tender worth far more than their purchase price.

To bolster their legitimacy, many fake reviews appear on various websites, using titles such as “SCAM OR LEGIT”, which flood search engine results with positive results. Additionally, hundreds of YouTube videos promote the scam, often featuring AI-generated content that includes fake celebrity endorsements. These fabricated videos imply figures like Trump and Elon Musk endorsing the scheme, using manipulated images and false claims.

The truth behind these misleading ads is that they reuse unrelated images to create fake endorsement. For example, a video clip of Elon Musk speaking at a TED event in 2022 is manipulated to look like he endorses Trump certificates.

The Trump Bucks scam follows in the footsteps of similar schemes in the past, such as the fraudulent marketing of “Trump coins” as an alternative currency. A 2022 investigation by The New York Times found that a Romanian marketing firm was behind the Trump coin craze. Unfortunately, scammers continue to exploit the fervor and loyalty of Trump supporters, targeting their hopes for financial gain and the restoration of their beloved leader to power.

As the internet remains a breeding ground for scams and fraudulent activity, it is crucial to exercise caution and skepticism. Beware of enticing promises and do thorough research before engaging in financial transactions or investments. Remember, if an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Stay alert, stay informed, and protect yourself from falling victim to these online predators.

