Jokowi’s chief minister is ‘sexual’ Anies: read the data wrong!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono also opened his voice regarding the criticism of RI (Capres) presidential candidate Anies Baswedan regarding the comparison of road construction under President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) .

Because of this, Basuki mentioned the possibility that there was a misreading which was criticized by Anies Baswedan. “It seems so (misread). If the data is good, the data is correct,” Basuki said when meeting at the red and white KPK building in Jakarta on Thursday (5/25/2023).

However, Basuki didn’t want to become a polemic and bring this issue to the fore. “But there is no need to be polemical about it. Later the data will be corrected,” he said.

Previously, Director General of Highways at the Ministry of PUPR, Hedy Rahadian also responded to Anies’ criticisms. He said the so-called road construction in the SBY era took longer than the Jokowi era, which was a misinterpretation of the BPS data.

“What is said that the construction of the road of SBY took longer than in the time of Jokowi, it is not like that. It is data from the BPS, so the data from the BPS is misinterpreted “, said Hedy during a meeting at the DPR RI Building, last Wednesday (24/5/2023).

Hedy explained that the increase in regency roads was due to the transition from village roads to regency roads. “What adds is the status, not the new route, not (not a new route), we have a development program. Look at the program data, don’t look at the status data,” he said. he declares.

Regarding the construction of national roads that were carried out during the reign of President Jokowi, Hedy said, since 2014, there have been road constructions of about 1,150 km.

“Now the construction of national roads was around 1,150 in the time of Jokowi. This is from 2014. I don’t want to make comparisons, all who did it were Bina Marga”, did he declare.

“It (1,150 KM) has been completed. We have just started the road, the current state is still land, 1,150 have been completed. It’s just a national road,” he added.

Hedy said the construction of national roads and toll roads under President Jokowi has been done in a balanced manner. This means that there is nothing superior or more encouraged, both in paid and unpaid road building.

“No one (is superior), toll roads (with national roads) are balanced,” Hedy said.

Anies previously gave a speech regarding the construction of roads in the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) compared to the era of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Anies said that during the time of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), road construction achievement was 10 times that of Jokowi. He said that Jokowi had indeed built 63% of the existing toll roads in Indonesia, to be precise 1,569 km of the 2,499 km of existing toll roads.

“But these are toll roads, while those that are not toll, which are used free of charge, connect the mobility of the population from the corners of the village to the cities, which transport agricultural, plantation and fishing products from the centers, both national, provincial and district roads, only 19,000 km,” Anies said at the 21st anniversary of the Prosperous Justice Party on Saturday (5/20/2023).

He then mentioned that during the SBY era, the free roads built were 144,000 km or 7.5 times longer.

“Compared to the national government road which is 590 km, 10 years ago it was 11,000 km. 20 times more. We didn’t talk about quality, standards, it’s just the length,” said Anies said.

