CSK vs GT: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL Records & Ground Stats | cricket.one

CSK and GT will face off in the IPL 2023 final [Source: IPLT20.com]

Two formidable teams, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, will face off in the IPL 2023 Finals on Sunday. Both teams played outstanding cricket in the tournament, outplaying their counterparts and sealing their place in final.

In the previous matchup between these two teams, CSK led by MS Dhoni handed the Titans a 15-point loss in Qualifying 1. On Devon Conway’s half-century, CSK posted a total of 172 points from fight and successfully defended it, thanks to a superb team effort from their bowlers.

However, it will be a completely different scene in the final as Ahmedabad’s surface will behave differently from Chennai’s. So, before the high-octane clash, let’s see what the stats say about the iconic venue.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL Records & Ground Stats

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted 26 IPL matches, with the first of these played between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2010. Teams beating first and second won 13 games each on the site.

The highest team total ever recorded here is 233 for three by Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians in the recently held Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals hold the infamous record for the lowest team total of 102which they recorded against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.

Traditionally, the site favors hitters, as evidenced by the average score rate of 8.37. In addition, batters score 27.11 runs on average per dismissal.

These facts indicate that the field could see another high-scoring encounter when these two teams face off. Since the surface is unlikely to slow down over time, the winner of the toss might choose to play first.