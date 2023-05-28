How Covid medics prepared to punch a hole in Boris Johnson’s throat as he struggled to breathe

It was one of the most difficult times of the pandemic as the nation awaited news from its prime minister, who was battling for his life in hospital after contracting Covid. Now, for the first time, it can be revealed how much Boris Johnson feared for his health when he learned doctors were considering cutting a hole in his neck to help him breathe.

The procedure called a tracheostomy was Mr Johnson’s big fear, his former communications chief Guto Harri reveals.

Until then, Mr Johnson had believed he would pull through thanks to his “childlike” trust in doctors, Mr Harri said on his Global Player Unprecedented podcast. But he began to realize just how serious his condition was when doctors began discussing his ‘really very dangerous’ oxygen levels and the prospect of making the surgical opening in his trachea.

Mr Johnson was struck down by Covid and hospitalized for a week in April 2020, just after the lockdown was imposed.

His shocked No 10 colleagues continued to try to guide the country through the pandemic as their boss battled the disease, unsure whether or not he would survive.

Mr Johnson offered personal insight into his fears as Mr Harri groomed him for a TV interview with fellow Tory MP Esther McVey in which he planned to talk about his experience. But when the cameras started rolling, Mr Johnson decided not to relive the ordeal.

Recalling their preparation for the interview, Mr Harri said on his podcast: ‘I asked him if he thought he was actually going to die. And he said no. He never really thought that because of what he called a childish faith in doctors.

“But he could tell the hospital staff were worried, and he was very aware that they kept talking about his oxygen levels going down and down to levels where it was really, really dangerous.

“One of the last things he kept thinking was, ‘Please, please don’t say tracheostomy,'” he said.

“I don’t think any of us would like to have a tracheostomy. It sounds deeply unpleasant and involves having a hole drilled in your throat, I think just under your Adam’s apple to help you breathe.

“But besides being unpleasant it’s also a sign that things are really serious because they’re doing it in a hurry to let you breathe because it’s the only way.” So I think for him it was confirmation of how bad things had gotten that they were actually considering something like this.

In a powerful insight into the effect the situation has had on Downing Street staff, Mr Harri revealed no one is quite sure whether he will survive or not. “It was a critical moment inside No 10, a turning point if you will. The Prime Minister being taken to hospital, in a wheelchair, with Covid, at a time when we understood much less about Covid and the potential remedies in such a situation than we do today,’ he said declared.

“Nobody in No 10 really knew how it would play out, how long he would be out, if he would be good enough to play his part, if he would even survive and what would happen next.”

Before realizing he had contracted coronavirus, Mr Johnson had become ‘increasingly groggy’ but refused to be tested because he did not want to appear as if he was receiving treatment preferential at a time when few tests were available.

After being asked by the chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, to take a test, he discovered he had the disease.

He got to the point where he could no longer climb the stairs to his flat above 11 Downing Street and had to move into an office suite where he was handed food and documents through the door. His wife Carrie, who was heavily pregnant with their first child Wilf at the time, moved out.

Mr Harri recalled: ‘In the press and media at the time, the dominant narrative was that Boris Johnson was basically fine, that the medical interventions were pretty much preventative.

“No. 10, naturally, was trying to play it all down. They didn’t want to freak out the public who were already worried about the pandemic, but in reality, he was quite sick and deteriorating. He continued to deteriorate until that in the end he was put in a wheelchair and taken to an ambulance to be taken to the hospital, and he said that at that point he felt completely decrepit.

After seven days, he was discharged from hospital to recuperate at Checkers, the Prime Minister’s official retreat.

“From his experience, he says he sympathizes with anyone who has been in intensive care. It’s a big thing. He said he felt exhausted, beaten, completely exhausted,’ Mr Harri said. “It took him weeks to get strong again, he went through a load of novels to do it, while resting in Checkers.”

Mr Johnson has previously said that during his dramatic stay in intensive care plans were made on how to announce his death.

He also admitted that he worked through the early stage of his illness and did not take the illness seriously enough, before he was ‘forced’ to go to hospital on the advice of doctors.

Mr Johnson tested positive for the virus in late March and self-isolated at his flat at 11 Downing Street for an initial period of seven days. By the time he ended up in St Thomas’ Hospital, across the River Thames from the Palace of Westminster, he needed ‘litres and litres’ of oxygen, which was delivered to him through a tube placed under his nose. The public was told he had persistent symptoms, including a temperature.

The tube was later replaced with a large face mask and, when his condition worsened, Mr Johnson was moved to intensive care, with doctors having to decide whether to place him in an induced coma and on a ventilator. Despite these initial fears, doctors ultimately decided against it.

Just before being moved to intensive care, Mr Johnson called then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab from his bed to ask him ‘to replace him if necessary’.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday afternoon, Mr Johnson said: ‘To be honest, the doctors had all sorts of plans of what to do if things went wrong. I wasn’t in particularly brilliant shape because the oxygen level in my blood kept dropping.

“But it was wonderful, wonderful nursing that I got through. They really did and they made a huge difference.

He said doctors faced a ’50-50′ decision on whether to put him on a ventilator, but he said despite the bad signs he never doubted he would be on his way would come out, explaining, ‘It would be wrong to say that at any stage I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s it.’ A terrible buoyancy inside me kept convincing me that everything would almost certainly be fine in the end. But I was just frustrated. I remember seeing many other victims, going in and out of intensive care.

“I couldn’t see why I wasn’t getting better. I was just incredibly frustrated because the bloody indicators kept going in the wrong direction and I thought, ‘There’s no medicine for this stuff and it there is no cure.”

But then, “after three nights, thanks to the miraculous work of the medical team, I was sent back to the common room without the need for ventilation”. Mr Johnson admitted he was a ‘very lucky man’ to recover in time to see the birth of his son.

