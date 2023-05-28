Politics
Turkey’s election rivals make last push for votes ahead of second round
Turkey’s presidential rivals made a last-ditch effort to secure votes on the final day of campaigning before a decisive run-off on Sunday to choose the country’s president.
Longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the mausoleum of Adnan Menderes, the former Turkish leader who was executed a year after the military coup in 1960.
The era of coups and juntas is over, Erdogan said.
I ask you once again to go to the polls. Tomorrow is a special day for all of us.
Mr. Erdogan referred to the majority of votes that his party and its allies won in the May 14 legislative elections. He urged voters to ensure that support shows much more strongly in the second round.
In the first round of voting two weeks ago, Mr. Erdogan, leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), fell short of the 50% threshold needed to secure the presidency.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), led the most successful opposition campaign in Mr Erdogan’s 20 years in office.
But in the first round, he was still about five percentage points behind the president.
“If you really want it, we will all come out of this black pit together,” he said on social media on Saturday. “I call on all of our people, regardless of their opinions or lifestyle. This is the last way out. Everyone who loves their country should go to the polls!”
Mr. Kilicdaroglu promised to improve equality in Turkey, accusing Mr. Erdogan and the AKP of engaging in autocratic practices. But in an attempt to bridge the gap and attract new supporters, the CHP leader also criticized the reception of Syrian refugees in the country.
On the eastern side of the Bosphorus Strait, which separates the European and Asian shores of Istanbul, the CHP held a rally with the city’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, who is considered to be Mr Kilicdaroglu’s deputy in the six-party coalition supporting his candidacy.
I vote for Kilicdaroglu and I also like Imamoglu because during the 20 years of AKP rule they destroyed the economy and the inflation is too high. People cannot buy bread for their children, said Aytan Aydemir, 58.
The Turkish economy is under pressure, with inflation soaring and the value of the lira continuing to fall. This has been partly blamed on the economic policies imposed by Mr. Erdogan and described by some as unorthodox.
Inflation soared to 85% last year as Mr Erdogan forced the central bank to continue its interest rate policy.
In the economy there is high inflation, but I’m sure [Mr Erdogan] will make him recover and get strong again, Berkey Seker said at a pro-Erdogan rally in Istanbul’s Haskoy neighborhood on Saturday.
If people don’t like him, it’s not Erdogan’s fault, it’s their problem.
Candidates and their supporters have sought to secure the vote of young people in Turkey.
He has done many good things for our country. He strengthened our infrastructure, such as tunnels, highways, drones and ships, Mr. Seker, 24, said of Mr. Erdogan.
I don’t want him to be replaced by Kilicdaroglu, because Erdogan is doing his best for our country. I want to continue with him.”
Talha Coktu, 18, also announced her support for the president at the rally.
I support Erdogan. I was born with Erdogan and I want to continue with Erdogan, he said.
In my opinion, Erdogan is a leader and he can manage the country. The country needs a powerful leader.
“I vote for Erdogan for the future of my country, because he can bring wealth to the country.
The priorities of a country, the first is the law, the second is the economy and the third is justice. Erdogan does it well. I think it will do good things for the economy.
At the pro-CHP rally, Arzu Cevik, 50, highlighted why Mr Kilicdaroglu was able to win support.
I hope tomorrow he wins because Turkey can move from one-man rule to a plural government,” Cevik said.
“There are six parties of six ideologies that can come together to run the country democratically. This will help develop women’s rights.
“On the other side, in Erdogan’s coalition, they want to destroy women’s rights.
His daughter, Lilay Cevik, said: There is no worse situation we find ourselves in right now. If Kilicdaroglu wins, there is no way the situation will be worse than today.
