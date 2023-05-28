Chinese comedy group’s punishment sends shivers down the art sphere





China’s recent condemnation of a comedy studio has chilled the country’s cultural sphere – a stark reminder of the increasingly limited public space for artistic expression under President Xi Jinping.

Last week, authorities fined Xiaoguo Culture Media millions of dollars and suspended their performances indefinitely after a comedian made an oblique joke about the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Stand-up comedian Li Haoshi referenced a well-known PLA catchphrase when joking about watching his dogs chase a squirrel – which officials later said had “caused a bad impact social” and breaks the law. China’s art scene has always been heavily censored by the ruling Communist Party, and under Xi’s decade-long rule, authorities have stepped up that scrutiny. But the swift retribution inflicted on Xiaoguo represents “a sad and ‘new dip’ in official Chinese tolerance for unorthodox speech”, Vivienne Shue of the University of Oxford told AFP. In the past, “it would have been more common to let these public transgressors go with just a stern private warning,” she said. Instead, officials fined the company 14.7 million yuan ($2.13 million) and opened an investigation into Li. The punishment “was clearly issued in accordance with the ancient Chinese practice of ‘killing a chicken to scare the monkeys,'” said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute. “Most cultural workers and comedians are likely to act on the chilling effect,” he added. The days following the announcement saw a series of last-minute cancellations of musical and comedy shows across the country. In some cases, “force majeure” was attributed, but others gave no reason and did not say whether the performances would take place in the future. Japanese musician Kanho Yakushiji, whose Buddhist choir shows in Hangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing have been canceled, said on Instagram that he doesn’t understand the cancellations. A staff member at a venue in the southern city of Shantou said a rock show was postponed as “a new application for (official) approval was filed” but that they didn’t know the exact reason. Several artists contacted by AFP would not comment on the current climate, fearing it would worsen the backlash. Stand-up comedy can be particularly risky because it’s a relatively new form of comedy in China and “it’s hard to know the proper boundaries,” Xiaoning Lu of SOAS told AFP. It is also seen by some nationalists as a Western import undermining Chinese “cultural trust”, she said. The Communist Party has always kept tight control over the arts, co-opting them for political propaganda and quashing anything that borders on dissent. Chief Mao Zedong once said that there is “no art that is detached or independent from politics”. “Censorship and self-censorship have always been present, although the intensity may vary from time to time,” said Sheng Zou of Hong Kong Baptist University. In recent years, the government has issued new “moral guidelines” requiring performers to embody positivity and patriotism. China’s recent condemnation of a comedy studio has chilled the country’s cultural sphere STR



He also took aim at “abnormal aesthetics” in the media, including “sissy men” – a pejorative term for sissy-looking men. Xi wrote to staff at the National Art Museum of China last week, urging them to “adhere to the correct policy guidance”, according to state media. Announcing the comedy studio’s fine, authorities said they hoped “all literary and artistic workers (will) comply with laws and regulations, correct their creative thinking (and) strengthen moral cultivation.” “The limits of appropriate laughter have always been elastic in China, depending on the political climate,” said SOAS’ Lu. With the Xiaoguo incident, a new red line has been set, Oxford’s Shue said. “The military establishment must be seen as ‘sacred’ – there must be no public laughter, even tangential, at the expense of the PLA,” she explained. The new borders are an extension of the muscular, hard-line nationalism that Xi has personally promoted since coming to power. He frequently used the slogan mentioned in Li’s joke and extolled the strength of the armed forces in national information campaigns. This fierce nationalism reverberated – Li was investigated after a complaint from a member of the public, authorities said. His transgression was the subject of heated discussion, with hundreds of millions of hits on the Weibo social media platform. The widespread attention had created “increasing pressure…requiring serious treatment,” Zou said. Many online comments supported Li’s punishment, despite Weibo being heavily censored. “In China, anything involving insults to national dignity and pride is no small feat,” said Baptist University’s Zou. “This is where state interest and public opinion most likely converge.”

