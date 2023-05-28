Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new parliament building





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building on Sunday and dedicated it to the nation. Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla accompanied the Prime Minister during the ceremony which began with Puja. After Puja, PM and LS President Birla entered the new Lok Sabha where Prime Minister Modi installed the historic ‘Sengol’ near the President’s chair. later, the Prime Minister unveiled the plaque marking the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Watch: , PM @romanaisarkhan https://t.co/smwhXUROiK #NewParliamentInauguration #NewParliamentBuilding #NewParliament #PMNarendraModi #India pic.twitter.com/jMGoLg5RRW — ABP News (@ABPNews) May 28, 2023 After inaugurating the new Parliament building, the Prime Minister honored and congratulated the workers who participated in the construction of the new Parliament building. Show: , @romanaisarkhan https://t.co/smwhXUROiK #NewParliamentInauguration #NewParliamentBuilding #NewParliament #PMNarendraModi #India pic.twitter.com/cbgmSRIyJ2 — ABP News (@ABPNews) May 28, 2023 Prime Minister Modi, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of different states attended a multi-faith prayer meeting. With this, the first phase of the inauguration of the new parliament building is complete while the second phase will start at 12 noon. PM Modi left the scene and will join other leaders at the start of the second phase. The Prime Minister’s decision to inaugurate the new parliament building was criticized by nearly 20 opposition parties such as Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP who chose not to attend the inauguration ceremony. Notably, the Supreme Court rejected a plea for the new Parliament to be inaugurated by President Murmu. The court said the issue was not relevant to SC and, while rejecting the PIL, said the Prime Minister is the executive head of Parliament while the President is the constitutional head. Earlier, a PIL was submitted to the Supreme Court asking the Lok Sabha Secretariat to arrange for President Draupadi Murmu to officially inaugurate the new parliament building. A related controversy concerns the ‘Sengol’ which will be installed near the Chairman of the Lok Sabha President as the Congress claimed there was no documented evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the ‘Sengol ” as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India. The big old party’s communications officer, Jairam Ramesh, remarked that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drummers are using the ceremonial scepter for their political purposes in Tamil Nadu.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-inaugurates-new-parliament-building-1605258 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos