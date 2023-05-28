‘The game is over’ for cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan: Maryam Nawaz





Islamabad: Maryam Nawaz, senior vice-president of the PML-N party, told Imran Khan that the “game is over” for the cricketer-turned-politician following the exodus of senior officials from his party.

Maryam made the remarks on Friday as she addressed a convention in Pakistan’s Punjab province. During her address, she also referred to the incidents of May 9, the day of the arrest of the leader of the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Khan, triggering violent protests across the country.

Maryam, the 49-year-old daughter of Pakistani Muslim League supremo Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has told PTI chairman Khan that the “game is over” over the exodus of top officials from his side.

More than 70 lawyers and party leaders have split from the PTI for following the May 9 chaos. Key PTI leaders – including party general secretary Asad Umar, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari – have resigned.

Taunting the PTI over the mass departure of leaders, Maryam said there were questions about who was leaving the party.

The exodus of PTI leaders began when security forces launched a crackdown on the party following attacks on civilian and military institutions.

How will the people stand when the leader himself is a jackal? she criticized the former prime minister, who was removed from office by a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly in April last year.

Your people reveal that Imran Khan, 70, is the mastermind of the May 9 (incidents), she added.

The PML-N senior vice president said Khan was the mastermind of the May 9 terrorism, but his employees are facing a counterterrorism court.

She said Khan took his wife, Bushra Bibi, to court covered in sheets, but used other women as vanguards. Khan and his wife were covered in white sheets as they arrived at the Lahore High Court on May 15 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Maryam said the May 9 incident was an “attack on the Pakistani military”, adding that the former prime minister was aided by his “enablers”.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Members of his party vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan’s arrest.

The crowd also stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Thousands of Khan supporters have been arrested following the violence that the mighty army has called a dark day in the country’s history.

