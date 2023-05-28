Xi Jinping “poured cold water” on Li Qiang’s barbecue? Zibo cools | Economy of street stalls | NTDTV Chinese TV Online

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 27, 2023]”Zibo Barbecue”, which was heavily publicized by CCP officials, once became popular on the Internet, but the popularity is gradually cooling. A few days ago, during his inspection trip to Xiongan, Hebei, Xi Jinping publicly opposed Beijing’s street economy for the first time. Some analysts say it is the face-off of Xi pouring cold water on Li Qiang, who is engaged in the street stall economy.

Since March this year, Zibo in Shandong has become an “internet celebrity city” under the Chinese Communist Party’s vigorous publicity. Especially during “May Day”, many people take the “barbecue train” to Zibo to “catch the barbecue”. But recently, some netizens posted a video saying, “The popularity of barbecue in Zibo has declined.

Recently, a Zibo barbecue video shows that in the outdoor dining area of ​​a barbecue restaurant, there are no customers in a long row of seats. The photographer said: “Since yesterday I noticed that it was already 6 p.m. (evening meal time) and there were still no customers. In the few days leading up to ten days ago, the seats were full at that time.

Staff at Muyang Village, a famous online barbecue brand in Zibo, told Lu Media that there were indeed signs of “chilling” in the barbecue. Last week, the number of people decreased. “Before, I stood in line for at least half an hour, but now I stand in line for half an hour at most.” Lunch time is shorter.

On May 26, an Epoch Times reporter called a long-established local barbecue restaurant. The owner admitted that his restaurant was still operating normally, but the number of customers had dropped significantly.

The boss mentioned that among his peers, Muyangcun barbecue is a Zibo signature, but now it’s worse than before. Because it was too popular before and became a local brand, the owner of Muyang Village BBQ restaurant is currently under a lot of pressure.

He said there were too many shops open in the area at the beginning of “May Day,” and now those shops are miserable: “A lot of barbecue shops have been opened in Zibo, it’s chaotic. There used to be three or four barbecues on this street, but now there are nine. BBQ at home within 100 meters of mine.

Coincidentally, Xi Jinping recently publicly opposed Beijing’s street economy, which has attracted attention.

On May 10, Xi Jinping visited Xiongan New Area in Hebei Province, accompanied by three members of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, Cai Qi, Director of the Central Office, and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier.

The Chinese Communist Party’s Xinhua News Agency published a lengthy article on May 14, detailing details of Xi Jinping’s inspection at Xiongan, as well as some of Xi Jinping’s lectures to officials.

Referring to Beijing’s positioning, Xi Jinping said the capital is above all a political center, not a “hodgepodge”, and that it is not allowed “to set up factories in the alleys” or to s engage in the “street economy”.

The “street economy” was proposed by Li Keqiang, the former Premier of the Chinese Communist Party when he was in power. One of the reasons was to ease the growing unemployment crisis in various parts of China, but it did not receive support from Xi Jinping at the time. After Li Qiang took over from Li Keqiang, he recently reopened the street stall economy of Zibo BBQ in Beijing, Shenzhen and other places.

It should be noted that during this visit, Xi Jinping publicly opposed Beijing’s street economy for the first time.

Zhang Tianliang, a current affairs commentator and associate professor in the Department of Humanities at Feitian University, once said on his “Dawn Time” show that Xi Jinping’s remarks “obviously beat Li Qiang.” Suddenly, Xi Jinping gave a frontal blow to Li Qiang, saying that Beijing cannot engage in a street economy, which shows that the role of Li Qiang as Prime Minister is not easy to play. .

In March this year, Li Qiang succeeded Li Keqiang as Premier of the Communist Party of China.

Unemployment soared due to the sluggish Chinese economy. In order to stimulate the economy, Li Qiang returned to Li Keqiang’s “street economy”.

The Communist Party of China’s National Bureau of Statistics released economic data for April on May 16, showing the youth unemployment rate hit a record 20.4 percent.

The Wall Street Journal reported on May 26 that Zibo’s surge in popularity underscores that Chinese people are increasingly valuing entertainment and thrift over extravagant spending. From a former industrial city to a barbecue hotspot, the Zibo phenomenon reflects the bitter reality of China’s economic recovery from the epidemic.

According to reports, this bustling atmosphere masks a deeper challenge. While many Chinese are keen on partying and partying with friends, they are scrupulous when it comes to major purchases such as furniture and electrical appliances. Poor job prospects are also pushing many young people to delay marriage and childbearing, which could worsen China’s population decline in years to come.

According to the report, the challenges China’s economy is facing can be seen from tourism consumption data during the May Day holiday. According to data from the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, while domestic tourist arrivals increased by 19% compared to the same period in 2019 before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, total tourist expenditure did not increase. than 0.7%.

Davy Jun Huang, an economist based in the United States, once told The Epoch Times that after three years of the epidemic, all the reserves of ordinary people have practically been exhausted. Now it has just come to a head. After the CCP’s strict zero compensation policy was lifted, ordinary people suddenly realized that they really had no money.

“Power consumption will continue to crash in the future, and the overall economy will decline. After the epidemic subsides and rebounds for a short time, the real hard days will gradually reflect,” David Huang said.

(Complete report by reporter Tang Zheng / Editor-in-charge: Li Quan)