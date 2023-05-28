Politics
Xi Jinping “poured cold water” on Li Qiang’s barbecue? Zibo cools | Economy of street stalls | NTDTV Chinese TV Online
[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 27, 2023]”Zibo Barbecue”, which was heavily publicized by CCP officials, once became popular on the Internet, but the popularity is gradually cooling. A few days ago, during his inspection trip to Xiongan, Hebei, Xi Jinping publicly opposed Beijing’s street economy for the first time. Some analysts say it is the face-off of Xi pouring cold water on Li Qiang, who is engaged in the street stall economy.
Since March this year, Zibo in Shandong has become an “internet celebrity city” under the Chinese Communist Party’s vigorous publicity. Especially during “May Day”, many people take the “barbecue train” to Zibo to “catch the barbecue”. But recently, some netizens posted a video saying, “The popularity of barbecue in Zibo has declined.
Recently, a Zibo barbecue video shows that in the outdoor dining area of a barbecue restaurant, there are no customers in a long row of seats. The photographer said: “Since yesterday I noticed that it was already 6 p.m. (evening meal time) and there were still no customers. In the few days leading up to ten days ago, the seats were full at that time.
Staff at Muyang Village, a famous online barbecue brand in Zibo, told Lu Media that there were indeed signs of “chilling” in the barbecue. Last week, the number of people decreased. “Before, I stood in line for at least half an hour, but now I stand in line for half an hour at most.” Lunch time is shorter.
On May 26, an Epoch Times reporter called a long-established local barbecue restaurant. The owner admitted that his restaurant was still operating normally, but the number of customers had dropped significantly.
The boss mentioned that among his peers, Muyangcun barbecue is a Zibo signature, but now it’s worse than before. Because it was too popular before and became a local brand, the owner of Muyang Village BBQ restaurant is currently under a lot of pressure.
He said there were too many shops open in the area at the beginning of “May Day,” and now those shops are miserable: “A lot of barbecue shops have been opened in Zibo, it’s chaotic. There used to be three or four barbecues on this street, but now there are nine. BBQ at home within 100 meters of mine.
Coincidentally, Xi Jinping recently publicly opposed Beijing’s street economy, which has attracted attention.
On May 10, Xi Jinping visited Xiongan New Area in Hebei Province, accompanied by three members of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, Cai Qi, Director of the Central Office, and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier.
The Chinese Communist Party’s Xinhua News Agency published a lengthy article on May 14, detailing details of Xi Jinping’s inspection at Xiongan, as well as some of Xi Jinping’s lectures to officials.
Referring to Beijing’s positioning, Xi Jinping said the capital is above all a political center, not a “hodgepodge”, and that it is not allowed “to set up factories in the alleys” or to s engage in the “street economy”.
The “street economy” was proposed by Li Keqiang, the former Premier of the Chinese Communist Party when he was in power. One of the reasons was to ease the growing unemployment crisis in various parts of China, but it did not receive support from Xi Jinping at the time. After Li Qiang took over from Li Keqiang, he recently reopened the street stall economy of Zibo BBQ in Beijing, Shenzhen and other places.
It should be noted that during this visit, Xi Jinping publicly opposed Beijing’s street economy for the first time.
Zhang Tianliang, a current affairs commentator and associate professor in the Department of Humanities at Feitian University, once said on his “Dawn Time” show that Xi Jinping’s remarks “obviously beat Li Qiang.” Suddenly, Xi Jinping gave a frontal blow to Li Qiang, saying that Beijing cannot engage in a street economy, which shows that the role of Li Qiang as Prime Minister is not easy to play. .
In March this year, Li Qiang succeeded Li Keqiang as Premier of the Communist Party of China.
Unemployment soared due to the sluggish Chinese economy. In order to stimulate the economy, Li Qiang returned to Li Keqiang’s “street economy”.
The Communist Party of China’s National Bureau of Statistics released economic data for April on May 16, showing the youth unemployment rate hit a record 20.4 percent.
The Wall Street Journal reported on May 26 that Zibo’s surge in popularity underscores that Chinese people are increasingly valuing entertainment and thrift over extravagant spending. From a former industrial city to a barbecue hotspot, the Zibo phenomenon reflects the bitter reality of China’s economic recovery from the epidemic.
According to reports, this bustling atmosphere masks a deeper challenge. While many Chinese are keen on partying and partying with friends, they are scrupulous when it comes to major purchases such as furniture and electrical appliances. Poor job prospects are also pushing many young people to delay marriage and childbearing, which could worsen China’s population decline in years to come.
According to the report, the challenges China’s economy is facing can be seen from tourism consumption data during the May Day holiday. According to data from the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, while domestic tourist arrivals increased by 19% compared to the same period in 2019 before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, total tourist expenditure did not increase. than 0.7%.
Davy Jun Huang, an economist based in the United States, once told The Epoch Times that after three years of the epidemic, all the reserves of ordinary people have practically been exhausted. Now it has just come to a head. After the CCP’s strict zero compensation policy was lifted, ordinary people suddenly realized that they really had no money.
“Power consumption will continue to crash in the future, and the overall economy will decline. After the epidemic subsides and rebounds for a short time, the real hard days will gradually reflect,” David Huang said.
(Complete report by reporter Tang Zheng / Editor-in-charge: Li Quan)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.breakinglatest.news/news/xi-jinping-poured-cold-water-on-li-qiangzibo-bbq-cools-down-street-stall-economy-ntdtv-chinese-tv-online/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping “poured cold water” on Li Qiang’s barbecue? Zibo cools | Economy of street stalls | NTDTV Chinese TV Online
- BRIN asks the government to launch national talent management
- Gary Kent, inspiration for Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, dies aged 89
- Community News: Douglas K. Hucker Named New CEO of International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA)
- US and China continue trade talks despite strained ties
- ‘Route 66’ and ‘Fantasy Island’ actor was 94 – Deadline
- No. 23 Maryland meets Iowa in Big Ten Tournament Championship Game
- Virginia Lacrosse No. 2 falls to Notre Dame No. 3 in heartbreaking fashion
- Kamala Harris Delivers Historic Commencement Speech to West Point Grads – NBC4 Washington
- Video shows Disneyland guests taking cover as earthquake hits Tokyo | world News
- ‘The game is over’ for cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan: Maryam Nawaz
- ‘Brahmastra’ grabs gongs at Bollywood Awards in UAE – Lifestyle