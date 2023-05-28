Adheenams hands over Sengol to PM Modi ahead of inauguration of new parliament building





The Adheenam, who arrived from Chennai to Delhi, handed over the Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The development comes a day before the inauguration of the new parliament building on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi met the Adheenams at his residence this evening, and he took their blessing. According to sources, Sengol will be installed in the Lok Sabha hemicycle of the new Parliament between 8:30 am and 9 am tomorrow morning.

join us with more on this.#NewParliamentBuilding #Narendra Modi #singol #Adheenam (@snehamordani) pic.twitter.com/1XTge0VsmL

The Sengol was handed over to PM Modi by the Adheenams today. PM Modi thanked the seers and said he was lucky to have met them at this residence. "It would have been good if the holy Sengol had been given due respect after independence and an honorable position. But this Sengol has been exposed like a walking stick to Anand Bhawan, Prayagraj. Your 'sevak' and our government brought the Sengols out of Anand Bhawan," he said.

In 1947, when the British transferred power to the Indians, the momentous occasion was symbolized by the presentation of a Sengol (sceptre) to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Sri La Sri Thambiran, then Deputy Seer of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, handed the Sengol over to Lord Mountbatten, who returned it. The golden scepter has its origins in the Chola Empire, where it was used as a symbol of transferring power from one king to another. There was a sculpture of the Nandi at the top, which is said to be a symbol of justice.

The Sengol had sparked a war of words between the BJP and the Congress, and the latter refused that the golden scepter was a symbol of “transfer of power” from the British to the Indians. Looking back at the great old party, Smriti Irani said Congress calling the Sengol a cane shows what the Gandhi family thinks about democracy.

The Sengol will be installed by Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha Hall of the New Parliament Building tomorrow, between 8.30am and 9am. Besides, the Adheenams and the Vummidi Bangaru jewelers, who made the Sengol, will be honored by the Prime Minister.

No less than 25 parties are expected at the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday. However, 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration, as they are upset that Prime Minister Modi is leading the unveiling, instead of President Draupadi Murmu. Also Read: Tamil Nadu mutt seer refutes Congress’ ‘false’ claim on Sengol Also read: Security tightened around new Parliament building ahead of inauguration

