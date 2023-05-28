PM Modi criticizes Congress for keeping symbol of British transfer of power as museum ‘walking stick’





Slamming Congress for relegating the sacred specter “Sengol” as a cane to a private museum in Allahabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Sengol was a symbol of the transfer of power from the British in 1947 and should have been respected. after Independence.

The Sengol also holds significance because it linked the glorious traditions of pre-colonial India to the future of independent India, he said. Addressing a group of adheenams (heads of Hindu monasteries) who had flown in from various Shaivite matths in Tamil Nadu ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament building on Sunday, Modi, who received a Sengol, among others, said said: “It would have been nice if the Sengol would have received due respect after Independence. But the sacred specter was exhibited in the form of a cane at Anand Bhawan, Prayagraj. Your ‘sevak’ and our government revealed it . On Friday, Congress said there was no documentary evidence that Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru described the ‘Sengol’ as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India. On Saturday, Modi said questions about the symbol of the transfer of power arose at the time of independence. Back then, under the guidance of Adheenam and Raja-ji (Rajagopalachari), we found a blessed path of our ancient sacred Tamil culture, the path of transfer of power through Sengol. Sengol, he said, reminded the wearer that he is responsible for the welfare of the country. #SHOW | delhi | Before the inauguration ceremony of #NewParliamentBuilding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the Adheenams at his residence and takes their blessings. The Adheenam hand over #singol to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/0eEaJUAX58 ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023 In 1947, Modi noted, Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam created a special Sengol. Today, images from that era remind us of the deep emotional connection between Tamil culture and India’s destiny as a modern democracy. Today, this saga has come to life from the pages of history, he said. We have the opportunity to relive the first moment of Independence during the installation of Sengol in the new Parliament, he said. The Sengol regains its deserved place in the temple of democracy. Emphasizing the role of the Tamil people in the struggle for freedom, Modi said that the state has been a bastion of nationalism and the people have always had Maa Bharathi’s spirit of service and welfare, but that this contribution was not duly recognized after independence. #SHOW | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “I am delighted that the symbol of India’s great tradition, #singol will be installed in the #NewParliamentBuilding. This Sengol will continue to remind us that we must walk the path of duty and remain accountable to the public. pic.twitter.com/EWVvG1xBl0 ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023 The Sengol scepter, measuring five feet long, is silver and gold. The government says it was handed over to Nehru by Lord Mountbatten on August 14, 1947, symbolizing the transfer of power. Emphasizing that India’s strength depends on its unity, Modi also warned against those who create obstacles in the path of nations’ progress and pose challenges. Those who hinder India’s progress will try to break our unity. But I am sure we will meet every challenge with the spirituality and social strength that the country draws from your institutions, he said, in what is seen as a reference to the decision of some opposition parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

