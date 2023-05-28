CHINA TAKES ADVANTAGE OF RUSSIA’S WEAKNESS

As Russia faces increasing international isolation, it has a wealthy and willing trading partner in China

So now we know. As Moscow is engaged in its futile bid to take over Ukraine, Xi Jinping is doing everything possible to sneakily spread China’s influence into Russia’s backyard. So much for this famous boundless friendship between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. This friendship turns out to be as bogus as Xi Jinping’s smile.

That’s not to say that both sides haven’t benefited a lot from their trading relationship. At a time of growing international isolation, Russia has a wealthy and willing trading partner, providing an economic lifeline by buying its energy at deep discounts. Trade between the two countries has increased since the start of the invasion. On Tuesday, Russian Prime Minister Mishustin said bilateral trade could reach $200 billion this year, up from $190 billion in 2022. Russian energy shipments to China are expected to increase by 40% this year, according to Interfax, an agency Russian press. Already in the first three months of this year, trade between China and Russia reached $53.8 billion, an increase of almost 40% compared to the same period in 2022.

While Russia is focusing on security arrangements in its relations with China, Beijing is mainly focusing on economic development. The relationship is therefore rather one of opportunity, each party legitimizing the other internationally with ties that are largely defined by opposition to the West. But this is not friendship in the traditional sense. A true friend does not take advantage of the weakness of others, as Xi Jinping clearly does to Vladimir Putin in Central Asia.

All was revealed at the China-Central Asia Conference which concluded on May 19 in Xian, Shaanxi Province, northwest China. The Chinese president and the leaders of the five Central Asian states of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan signed a statement underlining their mutual support as Beijing seeks to strengthen ties with its neighbors in the former Soviet Union. It was the first meeting of its kind in person; the previous two had been held virtually. The summit marked the 31st anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the former Soviet republics, countries that have traditionally been within Russia’s sphere of influence. In recent years, Beijing has been increasingly active in Central Asia, and with Moscow now deeply concerned about its protracted and so far unsuccessful war in Ukraine, Beijing is poised to secure its lead once and for all. In the region.

The choice of Xian for the conference was particularly significant. Formerly known as Changan, the city marked the eastern end of the ancient Silk Road. Today’s Silk Roads include the highway connecting China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as the China-Tajikistan highway. There is also a major gas pipeline linking Central Asia to China. During ancient times, camel trains were the means of transportation; today it’s freight trains and non-stop flights.

Recognizing the enormous potential for cooperation, the six countries agreed to comprehensively increase the scale of exchanges and expand collaboration in emerging areas such as digital trade and green economy, which will include the development of infrastructure and technical construction. There was also an agreement to speed up the construction of a cross-border railway linking China with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The volume of cross-border freight will increase significantly, as will trade in agricultural and livestock products. To promote people-to-people ties, Xi invited his guests to participate in China’s Silk Cultural Road program.

It has now been ten years since Xi first gave a speech at Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev University proposing the construction of a Silk Road economic belt. Beginning in Central Asia, it later became known as the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s sprawling and controversial international development agenda. Silk Road and actively deepen future-oriented cooperation, guiding our relationship into a new era. China’s trade with the five countries reached $70 billion in 2022, more than 100 times in the 30 years since diplomatic ties were established after the five countries declared independence from Moscow. Concluding his speech, in a clear warning to the West, Xi stressed that the sovereignty, security, independence and territorial integrity of Central Asian countries must be upheld, that the choice of their peoples in matters of development must be respected and that their efforts for peace, harmony and tranquility must be supported. .

Although this was seen as a direct blow to the West, it could also have responded to recent suggestions that Russia still exercises sovereignty over the northern territories of Kazakhstan. Last August, a controversial message appeared on the account of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedevs VKontakte (VK) social network, calling Kazakhstan an artificial country and accusing its authorities of genocide against Russians. Russia is preparing to take the next step to restore the borders of our homeland, he said. Although Medvedev quickly deleted the post, weakly claiming that his account had been hacked, the damage was done.

Medvedev’s post reminded Kazakhs that they have a long border with Russia, stretching nearly 5,000 miles. Along it, on the Kazakhstan side, are towns populated by ethnic Russians, which provide Vladimir Putin with plenty of opportunities to stir up trouble by playing on ethnic grievances, just as he did in the eastern Ukraine. There is growing anger among Kazakhs over the war in Ukraine, with many fearing their country could be Russia’s next target. No wonder the country’s leaders want to strengthen their country’s ties with China, ties that offer many rewards without threatening its sovereignty.

It’s not just Kazakhstan. Increasingly, all Central Asian states have come to see a future for themselves outside Russia’s sphere of influence, and China is a power these governments believe they can count on. After pumping billions of dollars into the economies of the five regional states, Beijing has positioned itself as a guarantor of the existing order in the region, a role that includes balancing against Russia. Knowing that they can count on Chinese support, Central Asian states have dared to take several cautious, yet bold foreign policy measures. In June last year, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, openly refused to recognize the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine as independent states, explicitly rejecting Putin’s justification for the invasion. .

Currently, Moscow is powerless to stop Beijing’s incursion into its former territories. Russia’s continued aggression against its western neighbor is sparking active discussions in its eastern neighborhood about decolonization, a topic that would have been considered taboo just a generation ago. Many in Central Asia now recognize that the prolonged pursuit of Russian influence has had serious consequences for political and social life, and they have looked to China as a step towards greater autonomy.

So much for the boundless friendship between Moscow and Beijing. Xi’s efforts to get behind Putin will come as no surprise to master diplomat and realpolitik foreign policy strategist Henry Kissinger as he turns 100. As one of the architects of the policy that pitted America and China against the Soviet Union, he frequently expressed doubts about the ability of China and Russia to work well together. While Xi and Vladimir Putin view Western attempts to spread democracy as an attempt to delegitimize each other, and both share a distrust of the United States, Kissinger believes they have an instinctive distrust of each other. the other. I have never met a Russian leader who said anything good about China, he said in a recent interview. And I have never met a Chinese leader who spoke well of Russia. They are not natural allies. Indeed they are not. It’s not a friendship without limits, it’s more like a marriage of convenience. And we all know how it ends.

John Dobson is a former British diplomat, who also worked in the office of British Prime Minister John Majors between 1995 and 1998. He is currently a visiting scholar at the University of Plymouth.