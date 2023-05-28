Minister of ATR/BPN PTSL objective of 126 million plots completed in 2025





The Comprehensive Systematic Land Registration (PTSL) policy currently covers 102.3 million plots of land against the target of 126 million.

Since his appointment as Minister of Agrarian Spatial Planning (ATR)/Head of the National Land Agency (BPN), last Wednesday (06/15/2022), Hadi Tjahjanto has received 3 main missions from the President Joko Widodo. First, the settlement of the issue of community land titles. The goal is for no less than 126 million plots of land to receive land rights certificates. Hadi said there are now 102.3 million plots of land that have pocketed certificates. If there are no obstacles, certificates target for 126 million land plots can be reached by 2025, Hadi said at book launch and talk show commemorating the 80th birthday of Professor Maria SW Sumardjono, Saturday (27/5/2023). Read also : Issuance of land certificates uses the Comprehensive Systematic Land Registration System (PTSL). The former commander of TNI said issuing certificates through PTSL had a positive impact on the popular economy. After the implementation of the PTSL scheme, it was noted that the outstanding community mortgage rights reached IDR 5.219 trillion. This comes from land rights certificates which are used by the community as capital for businesses. Mortgage and royalty transactions are classified as high. Second, Hadi said that President Jokowi had ordered to resolve land disputes and agrarian reform. Of the 4.1 million forest areas that were to be redistributed to the community, only 8.5% have been achieved. Many indigenous peoples (MHAs) expect legal security over their customary lands. After receiving input from Professor Maria SW Sumardjono, Hadi established regulations regarding the administration of communal lands for the MHA. At least through this regulation, the ATR/BPN ministry can try to protect communal lands. In addition to solving the problem of people who live in forest areas but do not yet have legal security in terms of land rights. Third, to solve the problems of territorial and spatial planning in the capital of the archipelago (IKN). In addition, Hadi encouraged all regions to complete Detailed Spatial Planning (RDTR). The RDTR is important to ensure legal security of land use according to the land map. The regional manager must be consistent with the RDTR as strict measures will be taken against any violation. Director General of Agrarian Management at the ATR/BPN Ministry, Andi Tenrisau, said that PTSL is a solution to the problem of land registration in Indonesia. As is known, the Agrarian Principles Act No. 5 of 1960 mandates the government to initiate land registration. However, the fact is that most applications for land registration are made by the community. As a result, the land registration process continues to be refined, moving from sporadic and systemic registration to now the PTSL. The point that distinguishes systemic land registration from a complete system is the improvement in data quality. After the entry into force of the PTSL policy, the number of land registrations increased, at least until 2022, there were 54.8 million registered lands. PTSL is part of the solution for land registration in Indonesia, he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hukumonline.com/berita/a/menteri-atr-bpn-target-ptsl-126-juta-bidang-tanah-terealisasi-2025-lt6471f0b547a42 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos