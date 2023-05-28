President-minus, RS leader and opposition majority Modi inaugurates new parliament building





New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building on Sunday morning, even as 19 opposition parties boycotted the event in which the prime minister, not President Draupadi Murmu, took center stage. President Murmu and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar were not chairman at the event on Sunday morning. THE Congress alleged that both were left out as Modi wanted to see his own name on the plaque of the new parliament building. Modi reportedly reached the parliament building at 7:30 a.m., after which he and Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla conducted a puja. After the puja, the prime minister bowed down to the ‘sengol’ given to him by the seers of Adheenam, and he and Birla then installed the sengol in the new parliament. This sengol created controversy as historians have alleged that the Union government’s claims that the sengol was a symbol of the handing over of British power to independent India on 15 August 1947 was not supported by evidence . After the installation of the sengol, Modi congratulated a group of construction workers who had participated in the construction of the new parliament. This was followed by ‘sarva dharma‘ (all denominations) by representatives of various religions. Images of the multi-faith prayers held during the inauguration of the new Parliament building. #ParliamentNewBuilding pic.twitter.com/4vu3QtRVwN Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2023 Tight security was deployed for the event on Sunday morning, with several roads in central Delhi closed to traffic and two metro stations Udyog Bhavan and Central Secretariat closed for entry and exit. Between 8,000 and 10,000 police were deployed to ensure that there was no disturbance at the inauguration ceremony, The Indian Express quoted Special CP, Law & Order, Dependra Pathak as saying. The opposition criticized Modi’s decision to come to the fore during the inauguration of parliament, saying that as India’s head of state, that responsibility should lie with the president. The new parliament building is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project announced by the Modi government, which many environmentalists and heritage experts have raised questions about. Nationalist Party MP Supriya Sule said Sunday’s inauguration was an “incomplete event” with opposition parties taking part, and showed there is no democracy in the country. #SHOW | The opening of a new parliament building without the opposition makes it an incomplete event. This means there is no democracy in the country: NCP MP Supriya Sule, in Pune pic.twitter.com/K9gedWLtPq ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

