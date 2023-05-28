Politics
Turkish voters return to polls to decide opposing presidential visions
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish voters returned to the polls on Sunday to decide whether the country’s longtime leader extends his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade or is toppled by a challenger who has vowed to restore a more democratic.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for 20 years, is favorite to win another five-year term in the second round after falling just short of an outright victory in the first round on May 14 .
