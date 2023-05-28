Chinese aircraft carrier crosses the Taiwan Strait | chinese | Xi Jinping | Tsai Ing-wen | Biden | WORLD

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and two other ships sailed through the China Strait on Saturday. Taiwanwhich, according to an expert, constitutes a show of force of beijing in this area that separates the island from the mainland.

A flotilla of the People’s Liberation Army Navy, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong, It crossed the Taiwan Strait around noon on Saturday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ships sailed west of the center line, in a northerly direction, the statement added, referring to the unofficial border in the middle of the strait.

China does not recognize this invisible border drawn unilaterally by the United States during the Cold War.

Taiwan constantly monitors the presence of Chinese warships and makes an almost daily announcement.

However, the passage of Shandong through the Strait of Taiwan180 kilometers wide and separating the island from the Asian mainland, is unusual.

Taiwan Army monitored the situation and tasked aircraft (civilian air patrols), navy ships and ground-based missile systems to respond to these activities, he declares the ministry.

Relations between China and Taiwan, at their lowest since President Xi Jinping came to power in Beijing more than 10 years ago, have deteriorated even more recently.

China has stepped up its military incursions around the island.

show of force

Taiwan Ministry of Defense detect [el sbado] at six in the morning 33 warplanes and 10 ships. The day before, 11 ships were near Taiwanese waters.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has pledged to one day regain control of the autonomous island.

According to Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London, the passage of the aircraft carrier shandong in the eastern Taiwan Strait very unusual.

But the Chinese have tried to demonstrate their military might around Taiwan over the past six months or last year.I explain to AFP.

Shandong’s presence in the strait is part of this general contextassured.

The last time Taiwanese authorities detected the presence of the Chinese aircraft carrier in the strait was in March 2022.

The ship had been deployed in this area before a telephone conversation between Xi Jinping and his American counterpart, Joe Biden.

Saturday’s show of force comes just over a month after Beijing’s military maneuvers around the island.

During the drills, China simulated bombardments and a I look for three days on the island territory.

On the last day, Taiwanese authorities detected 12 Chinese warships and 91 aircraft around the island.

Fighter jets were also deployed from the aircraft carrier Shandong and crossed the median line, Taiwan’s defense ministry said at the time.

The Chinese military maneuvers took place days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

Source: AFP