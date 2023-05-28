Politics
Airlangga: one of President Jokowi’s priorities to complete ICA-CEPA
Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto held a bilateral meeting with Canadian Minister of International Trade Mary Ng in Detroit, USA on Saturday (27/5/2023).
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto says completion of Indonesia-Canada negotiations Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (ICA-CEPA), is one of the priorities of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
“Completion of the Indonesia-Canada CEPA is one of the President’s priorities, besides encouraging the realization of cooperation between Indonesia and Canada on halal certificates,” Airlangga Hartarto said in a statement by SMS regarding a bilateral meeting with the Minister of International Trade. . You have Mary Ng in Detroit USA, Saturday (5/27/2023) Indonesian time.
Airlangga meeting with Mary NG This was done on the sidelines of the Reunion Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Trade and ministerial meetings Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).
Airlangga’s statement regarding Indonesia-Canada CEPA follows Mary NG’s hope that the two countries can conclude Indonesia-Canada negotiations immediately Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Apart from this, it can also immediately realize the commitment to halal cooperation for Canadian products.
As known, Indonesia and Canada will meet again for the 5th round of CEPA negotiations between Indonesia and Canada in Ottawa, Canada from May 29 to June 2, 2023.
With the existence of a comprehensive trade agreement and cooperation on halal certificates, it is hoped that it can improve economic relations between the two countries, especially trade and investment. The two ministers discussed the working group on economic cooperation between Indonesia and Canada so that the implementation of economic cooperation can be more pragmatic and practical.
Minister Mary Ng also expressed Canada’s interest in cooperating with Indonesia in the sector critical minerals or critical minerals. “We have just met with Vale Indonesia, we see the potential for cooperation with Indonesia regarding technology and inputs in the mining value chain to match TSM (Towards sustainable mining),” Minister Mary Ng said.
The meeting discussed the possibility of Canada participating in the IPEF. Mary Ng congratulated Indonesia on its success in chairing G20 in 2022 and chairing ASEAN in 2023.
Also present at the bilateral meeting were Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang and Indonesian Ambassador to the United States Rosan Roeslani.
