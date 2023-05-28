Trump can’t fire Ron DeSantis, he’s never faced a GOP candidate like this





On the night of Ron DeSantis’ campaign launch, I was at a dinner party to talk politics with one of his supporters. As the man prepared to leave, he joked that I was going home to watch Ron DeSanctimonious. Laughing and pointing his head, the supporter said, “See, he’s even here.

He’s Donald Trump, and he’s on the minds of every Republican voter and candidate. That’s what 800-pound gorillas do.

DeSanctimonious is, of course, Trump’s favorite tag for governor of Florida. The taunting technique has served Trump well, just ask low-energy Jeb Bush.

But DeSantis is no Jeb Bush and while it’s too early to predict the outcome of a year-long nomination contest, it’s certain that Trump faces the best-funded GOP opponent, the most successful and prepared he has ever faced.

For a host of reasons, including that Trump will soon be 77 and his schtick tired while DeSantis is a party superstar at just 44 and hungry for a fight, insulting nicknames won’t do the trick this time around.

In fact, judging by DeSantis’ early days on the track, he’s aiming to turn the script around and force Trump to play defense of his White House record. It’s a bold move that aims to undermine Trump’s claims of being a successful president despite being unfairly harassed by the media and Democrats.

Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked DeSantis over his handling of COVID and his feud with Disney. Getty Images

Already, the challenger is accusing the former president of being a big contributor to the huge national debt, saying he had $31 trillion in debt and added nearly $8 trillion in debt. in just four years as president.

He also criticized Trump’s support for COVID lockdowns, saying he had ceded the country to [Dr. Anthony] Fauci in March 2020 that destroyed the lives of millions.

To top it all off, DeSantis accused Trump of shifting to the left, fighting words in a party where conservative voters dominate the primaries.

Judging by his erratic responses, the Trump camp appears to have been caught off guard by the direct attacks.

The former president fired back by saying scandal-ridden former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handled COVID better than DeSantis, a charge the Florida governor called very bizarre.

As the world knows, DeSantis’ Twitter announcement was marred by glitches, prompting gleeful declarations from Trump and Dems that the event was a disaster and an enduring metaphor for the campaign.

Yet the truth is that, issues aside, tens of millions of people eventually heard or saw the conversation with Elon Musk and subsequent DeSantis commercials and interviews.

The campaign goal of being everywhere on day one was met, as was the fundraising goal on day one. The $8.2 million haul was nearly $2 million more than Joe Bidens $6.3 million in 2019.

DeSantis and Trump traded blows on social media and in interviews. PA

These are mere skirmishes, however, and Trump remains a strong favorite to win the nomination war and secure a rematch with Biden in the general election.

An overhaul in 2020 isn’t what most voters want, but Biden and Trump have the largest blocks of support in their parties.

Although the field of GOP candidates is wider because there is no incumbent, the primary is, even at this early stage, a two-way race. The likelihood of anyone other than Trump or DeSantis winning is slim at best.

Cover the ground

For Trump, the more opponents the better, as he believes most of his vote share is secure and the fact that four, five or six other rivals split the opposition vote makes it harder for DeSantis to come out on top in the delegate hunt.

But what exact proportion of Trump’s votes are immune to the siren songs of others is the key campaign question.

Is that all of the 50% or more that Trump gets in most polls? Or is it closer to the 25% assumed by many Republicans, including some in the DeSantis camp?

The answer is crucial because nearly every poll suggests Trump has the nomination locked if he can retain all or most of the support he has.

DeSantis failed to top 30% in most early primary polls. by Reuters

Consider that in national and early state surveys, Trump’s lead is at least 20 points and, in some cases, double that. For example, in six recent national polls, Trump’s margin over DeSantis ranges from 21 to 45 points and an average of 33 points.

In Iowa, where the caucus system is an important indicator, a recent poll gives Trump a 42-point lead.

Its lead in the first primary, in New Hampshire, is 21 points and in the second, in South Carolina, its 25 points.

Follow today’s most important news

Stay up to date with the latest news with the evening update.

DeSantis has yet to top 30% in any recent poll.

Moreover, the gap between them has widened, with more voters shifting towards Trump as his legal entanglements have grown more serious. If the phenomenon continues, the completion of the ongoing investigations could boost Trump even more.

One example: A Manhattan felony trial stemming from silent money payments to Stormy Daniels is scheduled for next March, at the height of the primary season.

None of this is a secret to DeSantis, and his decision to confront Trump now reflects a self-confidence that never seems to waver. After completing a single term as governor, he received plenty of advice to wait four more years before running for the White House.

Instead, his landslide re-election win, after the slimmest of margins in his first statewide victory, fueled DeSantis’ belief that his time had come. He has a plan, a hot hand and he is determined to play it.

His popularity helped Florida Republicans win non-veto margins in the state legislature and enabled him to push through major reforms. Education was a priority, and he expanded school choice and parental rights while limiting leftist indoctrination. His line that Florida is where the revival will die sums up his attitude and his program.

Culture wars, even in solid red states, can have negative consequences, and two issues could haunt him.

Trump and DeSantis directly attacked each other on their records and their behavior. PA

His bitter feud with Disney and his signature on a bill allowing most abortions only in the first six weeks are already targets for Trump, and other candidates can be expected to pile up. If he were to make it to the general election, these items would be even bigger targets.

For now, DeSantis has plans and money to support him in combat at least until Super Tuesday, which is March 5 next year. If he does well and scores delegates, his polls will rise and the money will follow the polls.

In addition to the direct donations it collects, a soft money super PAC named Never Back Down aims to raise and spend $200 million, including $80 million transferred from the governors state account.

The group has reportedly hired door-to-door canvassers in 18 states and aims to contact all possible DeSantis supporters at least four times in the first four states.

It’s an ambitious, Democratic-style ground game, and despite the polls, Trump shouldn’t underestimate what he’s up against. He’s never faced a Republican like Ron DeSantis.

