Politics
TikTok… China must have the dirt on the Biden clan
Forget the FBI.
If Republicans in Congress really want to get their hands on Joe Biden, they need to contact the Department of State Security.
He knows more about Joe Biden and the Biden family business dealing with Communists in Beijing than the FBI, CIA and IRS will ever know or tell you.
The MSS is the main intelligence agency of the People’s Republic of China.
It is the Chinese Communist Party’s version of the FBI, CIA, and IRS combined into one vast investigative bureaucracy that includes counterintelligence, foreign intelligence, and political security.
Their China file on Joe Biden and his family and the payments they received from the Chinese Communists must be thicker than an old Beijing phone book, if such a phone book ever existed – and deeper than anything compiled on TikTok.
That’s not to say the Chinese would cooperate with such a request from Hail Mary to provide information dealing with the Bidens’ questionable tax dealings with China while he was vice president and later.
Why should they? They have Joe Biden where they want him, and that’s in the Oval Office.
Who but Joe Biden would call the Chinese spy balloon that traveled freely across the United States for a week in February to gather intelligence a silly balloon?
And when he did, he admitted that the stupid balloon was carrying two freight cars containing spy equipment. How stupid was that?
I told them to shoot it down, Biden said at the time after a fighter jet shot him down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina after completing his mission to week-long flyby spy.
But Biden, at his press conference in Japan last Sunday, was careful not to offend Chinese leader Xi Jinping by taking credit for ordering the spy balloon downing. He only said, He was shot. By who? Biden did not say. But he added that a thaw with China was in the works.
But asking the closed-mouthed Chinese for insider information is worth a long PR blow — since the FBI and Justice Department ignored requests from GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Rep. James. Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, for Biden – related documents.
The Biden administration is treating subpoenas from GOP-controlled House committees as if they were commanding a Jersey Mikes submarine.
The federal investigation into Hunter Bidens’ taxes, illegal gun and financial dealings with foreign governments has been going on for five years, longer than it took the United States to fight and win World War II. .
If, as they say, the Chinese have a long view of history, they must realize that Joe Biden is soon to leave the White House one way or another. Either he will not, because of his age, seek re-election, or he will most likely be defeated in 2024.
The Chinese, always mindful of their own self-interest, could in any case dash Biden’s re-election hopes and suck in his opponent – by leaking information about Biden, his son Hunter and the money he paid into the coffers of the Biden family.
It could start with the release of documents relating to the multi-million energy deal that Hunter Biden struck with a Chinese energy company in which the big guy (Joe Biden) was to get a 10% cut.
Or it could explain what the Biden family did for the $10 million they received from Chinese and Romanian accounts while Joe Biden was vice president, according to Comer.
Or the Chinese could explain what they got in exchange for paying nine members of the Biden family $1.3 million from 2015 to 2017.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
If the US government doesn’t say anything, maybe the Chinese government will.
That won’t happen, of course. It’s because the next thing you know Xi Jinping will be endorsing Joe Biden’s re-election.
Peter Lucas is a veteran journalist and political columnist from Massachusetts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/05/27/lucas-tiktok-china-must-have-the-dirt-on-biden-clan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- TikTok… China must have the dirt on the Biden clan
- Prospective presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto praises President Joko Widodo’s success in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic
- ‘Vengeful and dangerous’ Russia poses a threat to Britain if Ukraine wins the war.
- Hollywood arrives in Miami | KSNF/KODE
- Trump Bucks promises wealth for MAGA Loyalty. Some lose thousands – NBC Bay Area
- How to Add Google Maps API Key (From Google Console)
- Phil Hartman: 25 years after the tragic death of the actor, his work still resonates
- ICC Cricket WC 2023 schedule to be revealed at World Test C’ship final
- UGA Ethan Quinn wins NCAA tennis championship
- 388) One of Asia’s Largest Stock Exchanges
- UK to focus on strengthening science and innovation ties with India
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows to “Sengol”