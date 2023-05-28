TikTok… China must have the dirt on the Biden clan

Forget the FBI.

If Republicans in Congress really want to get their hands on Joe Biden, they need to contact the Department of State Security.

He knows more about Joe Biden and the Biden family business dealing with Communists in Beijing than the FBI, CIA and IRS will ever know or tell you.

The MSS is the main intelligence agency of the People’s Republic of China.

It is the Chinese Communist Party’s version of the FBI, CIA, and IRS combined into one vast investigative bureaucracy that includes counterintelligence, foreign intelligence, and political security.

Their China file on Joe Biden and his family and the payments they received from the Chinese Communists must be thicker than an old Beijing phone book, if such a phone book ever existed – and deeper than anything compiled on TikTok.

That’s not to say the Chinese would cooperate with such a request from Hail Mary to provide information dealing with the Bidens’ questionable tax dealings with China while he was vice president and later.

Why should they? They have Joe Biden where they want him, and that’s in the Oval Office.

Who but Joe Biden would call the Chinese spy balloon that traveled freely across the United States for a week in February to gather intelligence a silly balloon?

And when he did, he admitted that the stupid balloon was carrying two freight cars containing spy equipment. How stupid was that?

I told them to shoot it down, Biden said at the time after a fighter jet shot him down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina after completing his mission to week-long flyby spy.

But Biden, at his press conference in Japan last Sunday, was careful not to offend Chinese leader Xi Jinping by taking credit for ordering the spy balloon downing. He only said, He was shot. By who? Biden did not say. But he added that a thaw with China was in the works.

But asking the closed-mouthed Chinese for insider information is worth a long PR blow — since the FBI and Justice Department ignored requests from GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Rep. James. Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, for Biden – related documents.

The Biden administration is treating subpoenas from GOP-controlled House committees as if they were commanding a Jersey Mikes submarine.

The federal investigation into Hunter Bidens’ taxes, illegal gun and financial dealings with foreign governments has been going on for five years, longer than it took the United States to fight and win World War II. .

If, as they say, the Chinese have a long view of history, they must realize that Joe Biden is soon to leave the White House one way or another. Either he will not, because of his age, seek re-election, or he will most likely be defeated in 2024.

The Chinese, always mindful of their own self-interest, could in any case dash Biden’s re-election hopes and suck in his opponent – by leaking information about Biden, his son Hunter and the money he paid into the coffers of the Biden family.

It could start with the release of documents relating to the multi-million energy deal that Hunter Biden struck with a Chinese energy company in which the big guy (Joe Biden) was to get a 10% cut.

Or it could explain what the Biden family did for the $10 million they received from Chinese and Romanian accounts while Joe Biden was vice president, according to Comer.

Or the Chinese could explain what they got in exchange for paying nine members of the Biden family $1.3 million from 2015 to 2017.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

If the US government doesn’t say anything, maybe the Chinese government will.

That won’t happen, of course. It’s because the next thing you know Xi Jinping will be endorsing Joe Biden’s re-election.

Peter Lucas is a veteran journalist and political columnist from Massachusetts.