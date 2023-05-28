Boris Johnson’s shameless ego is on trial again

The theory gained credence this week when the former prime minister was charged with further breaches of pandemic restrictions. How many more times can this quaint sleazeball escape the kind of justice that has been meted out to people for far lesser transgressions of lockdown laws?

Johnson, who has already been fined once for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules, now faces new allegations that he breached strict regulations set by his own government at the height of the pandemic.

Thames Valley Police, the force responsible for Checkers, the 16th-century mansion residence of prime ministers in Buckinghamshire, are investigating potential breaches of health protection regulations in June 2020 and May 2021 at the estate.

Johnson had been referred to the police by the Cabinet Office which was reviewing documents ahead of the long-awaited public inquiry into Covid.

Resorting to type, Johnson blamed everyone but himself. According to the Daily Mail, a headline still in awe of the ousted prime minister, Johnson threatened to sue the government for releasing documents to police without his permission.

Just when Johnson stopped digging, his sister Rachel picked up the spade on his behalf. She assured Ben Kentish on his LBC show, that all the rules were followed when she was at Checkers, thus inadvertently admitting that she had participated in a violation of the guidelines, which at the time discouraged family households to mix.

We know from experience that the Conservatives are a political party of sleight of hand, standing up for law and order, but only for others, never themselves.

Last week, as Johnson tried to bail himself out, demanding delays, threatening to sue the government and refusing to give an investigation unfettered access to his WhatsApp communications, we saw even more evidence of his evasion and the calculated way he uses clumsy incompetence as a shield.

One of the long-awaited parts of the Johnsons Covid Days inquest is the so-called Abba party, a social event hosted by his wife and reputedly held in a private flat above 11 Downing Street, in defiance of the strict guidelines that Johnsons administration had enacted.

The internet has been flooded with corny Abba jokes and chief among them is the entirely reasonable claim that the Abba party will be Boris Johnsons Waterloo. How can his damaged reputation survive such a retreat from his responsibilities?

We all remember Covid, some will never stop remembering it. My own family has been relatively lucky, a short dose of infection, a brutal introduction to homeschooling, and countless Zoom meetings to keep the illusion of normality at work.

As a family, we were fortunately protected from the harshest experiences. We haven’t suffered a death in the family, we haven’t had to stand in front of an emotionally cold window trying to communicate with a loved one, we haven’t had to see our dearest connected to masks on oxygen in a crowded hospital or watching exhausted NHS staff smile through their own personal hell.

We didn’t have to hold a funeral when only a few loved ones could attend, separated by face masks, secluded seating and a ban on comforting hugs. We haven’t been through any of this, but enough people have, they haven’t forgotten it, and they have every right to want to see Boris Johnson pay a heavy price for the ruthless way he is behaved.

Sadly, such is the pitiful state of British politics, I suspect Johnson will not pay a commensurate price for his behavior. I predict that while the Harriet Harmans investigation won’t be good news for Johnson, there will be plenty of room for him to absolve himself of responsibility.

Such is Johnson’s shameless ego, he’ll likely use the final document to point out a flabby chapter of complacency in one of the books he was commissioned to write. It may even be the chapter that leads to his heroism in Ukraine, where he visited the theater of war with more promiscuity than any comparable leader. Otherwise, why would Johnson persist in visiting a war zone dressed as a silent movie bum, unless there’s the slightest chance he could write about it and claim entirely undeserved international status?

Seen from Scotland, it is virtually impossible not to compare Johnson’s conduct to the price former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier, inset, paid for her unconscionable breach of Covid guidelines.

Ferrier traveled the country on public transport when he was knowingly infected. It was an amazing choice in such tense times. Last week she lost her appeal against a proposed 30-day ban from the House of Commons for breaching Covid rules, setting the stage for a by-election in the MPs’ Scottish constituency. Ironically, she was saved by murky Westminster rules when a vote upholding her suspension failed to attract enough sitting MPs.

If the suspension is finally held and a recall petition is successful, it will be a by-election like no other in Scotland, testing the SNP at its weakest moment and challenging Labor to regain a symbolically important seat in their old heartland .

I find it hard to understand and sympathize with Ferriers actions, whether it’s a misplaced work ethic, then a desire to go home when sick, or even a misunderstanding of the seriousness of his actions, all offered as mitigation.

But as a sitting MP, she should have been aware of public opinion, far more sensitive to the hour-to-hour changes in the pandemic, and resisted any pressure to travel, even if public transport was still running.

Similarly, it is possible to adopt a very different position. Why was such an obscure and low-key MP punished so harshly, while more powerful figures in the very heart of Westminster were given the privilege of nine allowed lives?

Boris Johnson no longer takes center stage, but the charade of Tory double standards continues unabated. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last week that Suella Braverman’s handling of a speeding offense did not breach ministerial rules and would therefore not be investigated.

The Home Secretary was caught speeding last year and asked officials for advice on arranging a private driving lesson. Opposition parties had called for an investigation into whether she breached the ministry, but after discussion with his ethics counselor, Sunak said he believed an investigation was unnecessary.

I will leave the reader to ponder the overwhelming irony of a Tory leader having access to an ethics counsellor, an adviser who was deployed to discuss speeding rather than the morality of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda . The result was practical in every way, suiting both the Prime Minister and Braverman, the decision prevents the scandal from prolonging and prevents the vapid but cunning Braverman from retreating to the back benches to sullenly plan to defy Sunaks leadership.

It is a despicable and selfish lot inevitably backed by great wealth, most recently a donation of 5 million from the Egyptian businessman Mohamed Mansour, who, defying the laws of capitalism, will try to convince skeptics that does not expect any return on investment.

If you, or even the Electoral Commission, think that, then I have an extremely rare and unreleased Beatles album for you to sell.