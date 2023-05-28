PM Modi reacts as Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar release new videos from Parliament | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to congratulatory videos shared by three stars – Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth – on the new parliament building and said the new building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Case) Modi, who had urged people to share a video of the new building on Twitter with the hashtag ‘MyParliamentMyPride’, also noted that through very moving voiceovers, people are conveying a spirit of pride that the nation is getting a new parliament. who will continue to work to respond more vigorously to people’s aspirations. He had tagged the posts of several well-known movie personalities and superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. The movie stars tweeted the video of the new Parliament building with their own voiceovers. In a tweet, Shah Rukh Khan said, “What a wonderful new home for the people who defend our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great nation and protect the diversity of its one Narendra Modi ji people.” “A new Parliament building for a New India but with the old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!” he tweeted with the hashtag “MyParliamentMyPride”. Reacting to Khan’s tweet, Modi said: Beautifully worded! The new parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It combines tradition and modernity. Akshay Kumar said, “Proud to see this glorious new Parliament building. May he forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. Reacting to his tweet, Modi said: You conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation’s rich heritage and vibrant aspirations for the future. Sharing a video of the new parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted, “This newly constructed parliament building is a living symbol of our great democracy, which will become the image of a new and strong India.” Responding to his tweet, the Prime Minister said, “These words of the Honorable Chairman of Lok Sabha will further strengthen the legacy of Indian democracy and give new impetus to the journey from Sankalp to Siddhi to Amritkal.” On Friday, Modi said the new parliament building would make every Indian proud, as he posted a video of the newly constructed compound on Twitter and urged people to share it on the social media platform with the hashtag “MyParliamentMyPride”. Grand Opening Ceremony of the New Parliament Building In a grand ceremony on Sunday, Modi will inaugurate the new parliament which will begin with an early morning havan and multi-religious prayer followed by an official opening at Lok Sabha by Modi. But the event also sparked controversy, with up to 20 opposition parties deciding to boycott the swearing-in ceremony accusing the prime minister of sidelining President Draupadi Murmu, the first head of state india tribe. The PTI news agency reported that the havan will be held outside the new building around 7 a.m. and the ceremonial Sengol scepter will be handed over to Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order. The Sengol will be installed near the President’s chair in the new Parliament building.

