Modi inaugurates new parliament building as part of New Delhi revamp





[1/6] A view of the new Indian parliament building in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2023. Indian Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, May 28 (Reuters) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated India’s new parliament building, a modern complex that is part of his Hindu nationalist government’s grand plan to revamp the architecture of the era British colonial in the nation’s capital. The inauguration and ongoing revamp of the heart of New Delhi based on Indian culture, traditions and symbols comes a year ahead of parliamentary elections in which Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will showcase its strong nationalist credentials Hindus and his performance in power. over the past decade to seek a third term. Early in the morning, Modi held traditional prayers outside the compound in a ceremony also attended by senior cabinet ministers. He then lit a traditional lamp inside the parliament. The event was boycotted by 20 opposition parties who said Modi broke protocol to inaugurate the new complex and attract attention when it should have been done by the president, the country’s top leader. “Opening a new parliament without the opposition does not mean there is democracy in the country. It is an incomplete event,” Supriya Sule, an opposition leader, told the news agency. ANI press. The Modi government dismissed the opposition’s argument, saying no protocols were breached and the prime minister respects the country’s constitutional leader. The new parliamentary complex is the centerpiece of a $2.4 billion project to eclipse the prominence of colonial-era buildings in the center of the capital, paving the way for modern buildings with an Indian identity distinct. “Our new parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation’s rich heritage and vibrant aspirations for the future,” Modi said on Twitter on Saturday night. The triangular-shaped parliamentary complex sits directly opposite the old circular heritage building built by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker in 1927, two decades before India’s independence. The old parliament will be transformed into a museum. Along with modern technology, the new parliament has a total of 1,272 seats in two chambers, nearly 500 more than the old building, and at least three times the space to accommodate the nation’s newest lawmakers. most populated in the world. Reporting by Rupam Jain and Aditya Kalra; Editing by YP Rajesh and Kim Coghill Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/india/modi-inaugurates-new-parliament-building-part-new-delhis-makeover-2023-05-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos