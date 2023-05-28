Xi Jinping meets with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America





On the afternoon of May 24, 2023, President Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin who is on an official visit to China. Xi Jinping asked Mikhail Mishustin to convey his sincere greetings to President Vladimir Putin. Xi Jinping noted that during his successful state visit to Russia in March this year, he and President Vladimir Putin drew up a plan for the development of China-Russia relations and cooperation in various fields for some time. Again. Cementing and ensuring the healthy growth of China-Russia relations is not only what the people want, but also the trend of the times. Xi Jinping expressed the hope that the two sides will continue to draw on the strengths of bilateral cooperation featuring vast space, broad prospects and strong momentum, lift cooperation in various fields to a higher level and constantly enrich the partnership. comprehensive strategic coordination between the two countries for a new era. Xi Jinping stressed that China will work with Russia to continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora such as the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and China. the G20. He also noted that the two sides should further tap their potential to improve the level of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment, establish strong bilateral cooperation systems and mechanisms, consolidate and expand cooperation. in the field of energy and connectivity, and favoring more new sources. of growth. The two sides should continue to develop people-to-people and cultural exchanges to innovate people-to-people relations. China is ready to work with Russia and other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union to promote greater synergy with the Union in the “Belt and Road” cooperation, facilitate the formation of a large regional market. more open, ensure stable and unhindered global industrial and supply chains, and deliver tangible benefits to countries in the region. Mikhail Mishustin conveyed Vladimir Putin’s cordial greetings and best wishes to Xi Jinping, and said that President Xi Jinping’s historic state visit to Russia in March this year was a great success, which opened a new era for the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and China. coordination. Mishustin noted that Russia is ready to work with China to seriously follow up on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state, make full use of the regular meeting mechanism of prime ministers and relevant cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, and deepen practical cooperation. at all levels. Russia stands ready to work with China to promote a multipolar world and strengthen the international order based on international law. Russia hopes to further strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges with China, so that Russian-Chinese friendship will be passed down from generation to generation. Wang Yi, He Lifeng, and Qin Gang, among others, attended the meeting.

