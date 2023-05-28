Captivated by the Enchantment of “Little Children” – tamanseru.com





By: Sutrisno Pangaribuan Presidium of the National People’s Assembly (Kornas) _______ FROM Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo was appointed Mayor of Solo (26/2/2021), 25 out of 34 cabinet ministers Onward Indonesia were going back and forth to Solo. Meanwhile, the other 9 ministers attended the wedding of President Jokowi’s youngest child, Kaesang Pangarep and his wife Erina Gudono. Gibran was eventually occupied with various activities that made him the center of attention. A number of political offers have also poured in, from Central Java gubernatorial candidates, to DKI Jakarta gubernatorial candidates, to running mate candidates accompanying Prabowo Subianto. Even his younger brother, Kaesang Pangarep, has also been splashed with political offers, as a candidate for mayor of Depok, West Java. Currently, a number of billboards depicting Kaesang’s face and the PSI symbol are scattered throughout Depok City. Gibran’s brother-in-law, Kahiyang Ayu’s husband Bobby Afif Nasution also received a boon. Since becoming mayor of Medan in North Sumatra, he has overthrown incumbent mayor Akhyar Nasution, a sacked PDIP official. President Jokowi’s son-in-law is also regularly visited by ministers, but not as much as Solo. Even on one occasion, the chairman of Al Nahyan, son of Bobby-Kahiyang, was also in the spotlight. Al Nahyan was engrossed in dancing when Prabowo gave a speech accompanied by his father. A few days ago (21/5/2023), we just commemorated the 25th anniversary of the resignation of Suharto, the second President of the Republic of Indonesia. This event is called a new chapter, namely, reformation. Out of the six demands for reform, there are at least two demanding that we correct whoever the President of the Republic of Indonesia is, including President Jokowi. The two demands are: first, the eradication of corruption, collusion and nepotism (KKN), and second, the trial of former President Suharto and his cronies. Thus, President Joko Widodo, his family and relatives, as well as his acolytes must avoid the practices of the KKN in terms of governance. Because one of the main reasons people voted for Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections was that Jokowi was an “ordinary person”. Gibran and Bobby were chosen by the people of Solo and Medan also only because they were Jokowi’s son and son-in-law and both were considered “doubles of Jokowi”. So even though the two are now involved in governance, people still hope that they will continue to follow Jokowi’s example.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tandaseru.com/2023/05/28/terpikat-pesona-anak-kecil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos