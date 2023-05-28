The second round of the Turkish presidential election begins with a historic vote

Turks were voting in a presidential runoff on Sunday that could see Recep Tayyip Erdogan extend his rule into a third decade and persist with Turkey’s increasingly authoritarian path, heavy-handed foreign policy and unorthodox economic governance.

Erdogan, 69, defied opinion polls and emerged comfortably ahead with a nearly five-point lead over rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round on May 14. But it fell just short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff, in a race with profound consequences for Turkey itself and global geopolitics.

His surprisingly strong performance amid a deep cost-of-living crisis and a parliamentary election victory for a coalition of his Islamist-rooted conservative party AKP (AKP), nationalist MHP and others, the activist has argued veteran who says a vote for him is a vote for stability.

The election will decide not only who will rule Turkey, a NATO member country of 85 million people, but also how it is governed, where its economy is headed after its currency plunged to a tenth of its value by against the dollar in a decade, and the shape of its foreign policy, which has seen Turkey irritate the West by cultivating ties with Russia and the Gulf states.

In the city of Diyarbakir in the predominantly Kurdish southeast, pensioner Faruk Gecgel, 54, said he voted for Erdogan as he did two weeks ago.

It is important for the future of Turkey that the president and the parliament, where he has a majority, work together under the same roof. So I voted for Erdogan again for stability, he said.

Housewife Canan Tince, 34, said she voted for Kilicdaroglu, which on May 14 received nearly 72% support in the town – a stronghold of the main pro-Kurdish opposition party.

Enough is enough. Change is essential to overcome the economic crisis and the problems Turkey is facing, which is why I again voted for Kilicdaroglu. We are optimistic and determined, she said.

Voting started at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will end at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT). The result was to start to become clear by early evening.

A woman votes at a polling station on the day of the second round of the presidential election in Izmit on May 28, 2023. (AFP)

Kilicdaroglu, 74, is the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance and leads the Republican People’s Party (CHP) created by Turkish founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. His side struggled to regain momentum after Erdogan fell behind in the first round.

The initial election showed stronger-than-expected support for nationalism – a potent force in Turkish politics that has been hardened by years of hostilities with Kurdish militants, a 2016 coup attempt and the influx millions of refugees from Syria since the beginning of the war in Turkey. 2011.

Turkey is the world’s largest host of refugees, with some 5 million migrants, including 3.3 million Syrians, according to Interior Ministry data.

Third-place presidential candidate and die-hard nationalist Sinan Ogan says he backs Erdogan on the principle of relentless struggle [against] terrorism, referring to pro-Kurdish groups. He got 5.17% of the vote.

Another nationalist, Umit Ozdag, leader of the anti-immigrant Victory Party (ZP), announced an agreement declaring ZP support for Kilicdaroglu, after saying he would repatriate immigrants. The ZP won 2.2% of the vote in this month’s parliamentary elections.

A closely watched survey by pollster Konda for the second round estimated support for Erdogan at 52.7% and Kilicdaroglu at 47.3% after dividing up undecided voters. The survey was conducted on May 20 and 21, before Ogan and Ozdag revealed their endorsements.

Another key is how Turkey’s Kurds, who make up around a fifth of the population, will vote.

The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) backed Kilicdaroglu in the first round but, after he veered to the right to win nationalist votes, did not name him explicitly and urged voters to reject the regime. Erdogan to one man in the second round. .

Turkey’s president has pulled out all the stops for his election campaign as he battles to survive his toughest political test. He commands fierce loyalty from pious Turks who once felt disenfranchised in secular Turkey and his political career has survived the failed coup and corruption scandals.

Turkey has a long democratic tradition and a long nationalist tradition, and right now it is clearly the nationalist tradition that is winning. Erdogan merged religious and national pride, offering voters aggressive anti-elitism, said Nicholas Danforth, a Turkish historian and non-resident member of the ELIAMEP think tank.

More Erdogan means more Erdogan. People know who he is and what his vision for the country is, and it seems like a lot of them approve.

Erdogan has taken strict control of most Turkish institutions and pushed aside liberals and critics. Human Rights Watch, in its 2022 World Report, said Erdogan’s government had set back Turkey’s human rights record by decades.

However, if the Turks oust Erdogan, it will largely be because they have seen their prosperity, equality and ability to meet basic needs decline, with inflation surpassing 85% in October 2022.

Kilicdaroglu, a former civil servant, has pledged to undo much of Erdogan’s sweeping changes to Turkey’s domestic, foreign and economic policies.

He would also revert to the parliamentary system of governance, from Erdogan’s executive presidential system, narrowly adopted in a referendum in 2017.

